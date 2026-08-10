Indian Railways approves 2 new trains, extends 4 services; 7 get new stops – Check routes

Indian Railways has approved two new train services and extended four existing services, while seven trains will receive additional stops. (Image generated using AI)

Indian Railways new trains: The Ministry of Railways has approved two new trains in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It has also extended the services of four trains, benefiting passengers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The national transporter also approved new stoppages for seven trains.

The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.

However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.

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Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon: