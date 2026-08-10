Indian Railways approves 2 new trains, extends 4 services; 7 get new stops – Check routes

4 min readAug 10, 2026 02:16 PM IST
Indian Railways new trains: The Ministry of Railways has approved two new trains in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It has also extended the services of four trains, benefiting passengers in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The national transporter also approved new stoppages for seven trains.
The move is aimed at improving rail connectivity between several cities and providing passengers with more travel options across the Indian Railways (IR) network.
However, the concerned railway zones will issue separate notifications announcing the commencement of the new train services, route extensions, and implementation of the approved stoppages.
Here is the complete list of new trains approved by the Railway Board that are set to be introduced on the IR network soon:
The Railway Board has approved the introduction of the 15312/15311 Kasganj-Aishbagh Express, which will run daily. Train number 15312 will depart from Kasganj at 4:20 AM and reach Aishbagh at 1:00 PM, while Train number 15311 will leave Aishbagh at 2:00 PM and arrive at Kasganj at 10:40 PM.
The trains will have stoppages at Ujhani, Badaun, Bareilly, Izzatnagar, Pilibhit, Puranpur, Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Sidhauli and Mohibullapur.
The Railway Board has approved the introduction of train number 69149 Valsad-Surat MEMU, which will run daily. The train will depart from Valsad at 1:20 PM and reach Surat at 4:40 PM.
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The train will have stoppages at Dungri, Joravasan, Bilimora, Amlasad, Ancheli, Vedchha, Gandhi Smriti, Navsari, Maroli, Sachin, Bhestan and Udhna.
- Extension of Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express up to Nepalganj Road
The Railway Board (RB) has approved the extension of train number 15132/15131 Varanasi City-Gorakhpur Express up to Nepalganj Road.
After the extension, train number 15132 will depart from Varanasi City at 10:35 PM and reach Nepalganj Road at 11:20 AM the next day. On the return journey, train number 15131 will depart from Nepalganj Road at 4:15 PM and reach Varanasi City at 5:30 AM the next day.
The train will have additional stoppages at Nakaha Jungle, Peppeganj, Campierganj, Anand Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Shohratgarh, Barhni, Tulsipur, Balrampur, Gonda, Payagpur, Bahraich and Risia on the extended portion.
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- Extension of Rewa-Jabalpur Express up to Madan Mahal
The RB also approved the extension of train number 22189/22190 Rewa-Jabalpur Express up to Madan Mahal.
After the extension, train number 22190 Rewa-Madan Mahal Express will depart from Rewa at 5:45 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 10:07 AM, with a stoppage at Jabalpur from 9:46 AM to 9:51 AM.
On the return journey, train number 22189 Madan Mahal-Rewa Express will depart from Madan Mahal at 5:00 PM, reach Jabalpur at 5:10 PM and arrive at Rewa at 9:22 PM.
- Extension of Jabalpur-Singrauli Express up to Madan Mahal
The national transporter also approved the extension of train number 11265/11266 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express up to Madan Mahal.
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After the extension, train number 11266 Ambikapur–Madan Mahal Express will depart from Ambikapur at 6:15 AM and reach Madan Mahal at 3:20 PM, with a stoppage at Jabalpur from 2:55 PM to 3:00 PM.
On the return journey, train number 11265 Madan Mahal-Ambikapur Express will depart from Madan Mahal at 12:25 PM, reach Jabalpur at 12:35 PM and arrive at Ambikapur at 11:00 PM.
Railway Board approves new stoppages for 7 trains: Full list
- Train number 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express at Banbasa
- Train number 12221/12222 Pune-Howrah Duronto Express at Akola
- Train number 55331/55332 Kasganj-Achhnera Passenger at Garhi Beri
- Train number 12933/12934 Bandra(T)-Vatva Karnavati Express at Navsari
- Train number 14319/14320 Indore-Bareilly Express at Dibai
- Train number 20161/20162 Pune-Jabalpur Express at Khandwa
- Train number 63387/63388 Jamalpur-Gaya MEMU at Pawai Brohmasthan