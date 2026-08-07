Indian Railways identifies 15 stations for redevelopment under PPP model; check full list

Indian Railways PPP station redevelopment will cover 15 railway stations. Check the complete list and what the project means for passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 7, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Indian Railways plans PPP redevelopment for 15 stations. (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways plans PPP redevelopment for 15 stations. (Image generated using AI)
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Redevelopment of railway stations: The Ministry of Railways has identified 15 railway stations for redevelopment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to modernise passenger facilities and improve station infrastructure.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ministry of Railways has explored several models for station redevelopment and modernisation, including the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh has already been developed under this model.

Also Read | Indian Railways orders faster completion of train accident inquiries

The Union Minister further said that 15 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the PPP model. He added that the proposal to redevelop Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh under the PPP model has been approved by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).

“The bid for re-development of Vijayawada Railway Station under PPP was invited but no offer was received, therefore the tender has been re-invited,” Vaishnaw said. He added that the remaining 14 stations are at various stages of master planning and financial modelling.

The minister was responding to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Kumar Ray on whether the Railways plans to monetise railway station assets through the PPP model and whether the proposal has been sent to the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for approval.

Here’s the full list of railway stations identified for redevelopment under PPP model

 

Railway Stations to be Redeveloped Under PPP Model

15
Stations identified for redevelopment via Public-Private Partnership
Full List of Stations
🚉
Vijayawada Railway Station
🚉
Coimbatore Junction
🚉
Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru
🚉
Chennai Central
🚉
Andheri
🚉
Avadi
🚉
Tambaram
🚉
Bhopal
🚉
Vadodara
🚉
Kalyan
🚉
Dadar
🚉
Anand Vihar
🚉
Delhi Junction
🚉
Hazrat Nizamuddin
🚉
Pune
These stations span multiple states, with clusters in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Source: Rajya Sabha
Express InfoGenIE
 

Indian Railways Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Meanwhile, the national transporter has identified 1,340 stations for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The scheme focuses on preparing master plans and upgrading stations in phases to improve facilities across the railway network. So far, 261 stations have been redeveloped under the scheme. Here is a look at the redeveloped railway stations under ABSS:

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Full List of Completed Stations

261 of 1,340
Stations completed under the scheme so far
Completed Stations
Full list, as provided in the source document
Aishbagh Junction Alnavar Amb Andaura Ambasamudram Ambikapur Amgaon Anandpur Sahib Nainpur Anara Angamali for Kaladi Ashoknagar Ayodhya Dham Junction Bachhrawan Badami Bagalkot Baheri Bajnath Paprola Balaghat Balangir Balod Balrampur Banmankhi Bantawala Barabhum Baramati Bareilly City Baripada Barmer Barpali Begumpet Beohari Bhaktinagar Bhanupratappur Bhilai Bhind Bijnor Bimalgarh Bommidi Bundi Byculla Chaibasa Chalakudi Champa Chanda Fort Chandil Changanassery Chennai Park Chhindwara Chidambaram Chinchpokli China Salem Chirayinkeezh Chunar Junction Coonoor Cumbum Cuttack Dakor Daliganj Dallirajhara Dauram Madhepura Dausa Deeg Derol Deshnoke Devlali Dhampur Dharwad Dhule Digha Dongargarh Eluru Fatehabad Fatehnagar Fatehpur Fatehpur Shekhawati Ferok Gadag Gangapur City Garbeta Gauriganj Giridih Godda Godhra Junction Gogameri Gokak Road Gola Gokarnath Gomtinagar Gotan Govardhan Govind Garh Govindpur Road Govindpuri Guruvayur Hafizpet Haibargaon Haldia Haldibari Hapa Harpalpur Harrawala Hathras City Hi-Tech City Himayatnagar Hodal Hosapete Idgah Agra Junction Izzatnagar Jaisalmer Jalandhar Cantonment Junction Jalpaiguri Road Jam Jodhpur Jam Wanthali Jangaon Jind Junction Joychandi Pahar Junction Junnor Deo Kahalgaon Kakinada Town Junction Kalka Kalyani Ghoshpara Kamakhyaguri Kanalus Junction Karaikkudi Junction Karamsad Karimnagar Katni South Katrasgarh Kedgaon Kesinga Khairthal Khalilabad Khambhaliya Khariar Road Koppal Kosamba Junction Kotdwar Kulitturai Kuttippuram Lasalgaon Limbdi Lohardaga Lonand Junction Madhupur Junction Mahbubabad Mahe Mahuva Mailani Junction Majbat Malkapur Mambalam Manaparai Mandal Garh Mandawar Mahwa Road Mandi Dabwali Mangalagiri Mannargudi Matunga Mavelikara MCS Chhatarpur Mithapur Modinagar Mohanlalganj Morappur Morbi Muktsar Munirabad Muri Junction Murtizapur Junction Nainpur Junction Namakkal Nandura Narmadapuram Narwana Junction Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction Nidadavolu Junction Nilambur Road Okha Orai Orchha Pakur Palani Palitana Panagarh Panki Dham Paramakudi Parappanangadi Parel Parlakhemundi Phaphamau Junction Pirpainti Piska Pokhrayan Pollachi Junction Polur Porbandar Pratapnagar Prayag Junction Raj Nandgaon Rajgarh Rajmahal Rajula Junction Ramagundam Ramgarh Cantonment Ramghat Halt Ranibennur Rayanapadu Sabaur Saharanpur Junction Sahibganj Salempur Samakhyali Samalpatti Sanchi Sankarpur Sarona Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Mohali Savda Seoni Shahad Shajapur Shamli Shivanarayanpur Shivpuri Sholavandan Shoranur Junction Shridham Siddharth Nagar Sihor Simultala Siuri Sojat Road Somesar Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba Srirangam Srivilliputtur St. Thomas Mount Subramanya Road Sullurpeta Suraimanpur Swaminarayan Chappia Talcher Tamluk Tanakpur Thalassery Thawe Thiruvarur Junction Tikamgarh Tirur Tiruvannamalai Tripunithura Tuni Udagamandalam Ujhani Urkura Utran Vadakara Vadala Road Vidisha Vindhyachal Vriddhachalam Junction Wadakancheri Warangal
This is a direct transcription of the source list. "Nainpur" and "Nainpur Junction" both appear as listed in the original document — please verify against the source if publishing, as OCR of dense station-name lists can occasionally introduce small errors.
Source: Rajya Sabha
Express InfoGenIE

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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