Indian Railways identifies 15 stations for redevelopment under PPP model; check full list

2 min readAug 7, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Redevelopment of railway stations: The Ministry of Railways has identified 15 railway stations for redevelopment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to modernise passenger facilities and improve station infrastructure.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ministry of Railways has explored several models for station redevelopment and modernisation, including the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh has already been developed under this model.
The Union Minister further said that 15 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the PPP model. He added that the proposal to redevelop Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh under the PPP model has been approved by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).
“The bid for re-development of Vijayawada Railway Station under PPP was invited but no offer was received, therefore the tender has been re-invited,” Vaishnaw said. He added that the remaining 14 stations are at various stages of master planning and financial modelling.
The minister was responding to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Dilip Kumar Ray on whether the Railways plans to monetise railway station assets through the PPP model and whether the proposal has been sent to the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for approval.
Here’s the full list of railway stations identified for redevelopment under PPP model
Railway Stations to be Redeveloped Under PPP Model
15
Stations identified for redevelopment via Public-Private Partnership
Full List of Stations
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Vijayawada Railway Station
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Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru
Source: Rajya Sabha
Indian Railways Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Meanwhile, the national transporter has identified 1,340 stations for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The scheme focuses on preparing master plans and upgrading stations in phases to improve facilities across the railway network. So far, 261 stations have been redeveloped under the scheme. Here is a look at the redeveloped railway stations under ABSS:
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Full List of Completed Stations
261 of 1,340
Stations completed under the scheme so far
Completed Stations
Full list, as provided in the source document
Aishbagh Junction
Alnavar
Amb Andaura
Ambasamudram
Ambikapur
Amgaon
Anandpur Sahib
Nainpur
Anara
Angamali for Kaladi
Ashoknagar
Ayodhya Dham Junction
Bachhrawan
Badami
Bagalkot
Baheri
Bajnath Paprola
Balaghat
Balangir
Balod
Balrampur
Banmankhi
Bantawala
Barabhum
Baramati
Bareilly City
Baripada
Barmer
Barpali
Begumpet
Beohari
Bhaktinagar
Bhanupratappur
Bhilai
Bhind
Bijnor
Bimalgarh
Bommidi
Bundi
Byculla
Chaibasa
Chalakudi
Champa
Chanda Fort
Chandil
Changanassery
Chennai Park
Chhindwara
Chidambaram
Chinchpokli
China Salem
Chirayinkeezh
Chunar Junction
Coonoor
Cumbum
Cuttack
Dakor
Daliganj
Dallirajhara
Dauram Madhepura
Dausa
Deeg
Derol
Deshnoke
Devlali
Dhampur
Dharwad
Dhule
Digha
Dongargarh
Eluru
Fatehabad
Fatehnagar
Fatehpur
Fatehpur Shekhawati
Ferok
Gadag
Gangapur City
Garbeta
Gauriganj
Giridih
Godda
Godhra Junction
Gogameri
Gokak Road
Gola Gokarnath
Gomtinagar
Gotan
Govardhan
Govind Garh
Govindpur Road
Govindpuri
Guruvayur
Hafizpet
Haibargaon
Haldia
Haldibari
Hapa
Harpalpur
Harrawala
Hathras City
Hi-Tech City
Himayatnagar
Hodal
Hosapete
Idgah Agra Junction
Izzatnagar
Jaisalmer
Jalandhar Cantonment Junction
Jalpaiguri Road
Jam Jodhpur
Jam Wanthali
Jangaon
Jind Junction
Joychandi Pahar Junction
Junnor Deo
Kahalgaon
Kakinada Town Junction
Kalka
Kalyani Ghoshpara
Kamakhyaguri
Kanalus Junction
Karaikkudi Junction
Karamsad
Karimnagar
Katni South
Katrasgarh
Kedgaon
Kesinga
Khairthal
Khalilabad
Khambhaliya
Khariar Road
Koppal
Kosamba Junction
Kotdwar
Kulitturai
Kuttippuram
Lasalgaon
Limbdi
Lohardaga
Lonand Junction
Madhupur Junction
Mahbubabad
Mahe
Mahuva
Mailani Junction
Majbat
Malkapur
Mambalam
Manaparai
Mandal Garh
Mandawar Mahwa Road
Mandi Dabwali
Mangalagiri
Mannargudi
Matunga
Mavelikara
MCS Chhatarpur
Mithapur
Modinagar
Mohanlalganj
Morappur
Morbi
Muktsar
Munirabad
Muri Junction
Murtizapur Junction
Nainpur Junction
Namakkal
Nandura
Narmadapuram
Narwana Junction
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Junction
Nidadavolu Junction
Nilambur Road
Okha
Orai
Orchha
Pakur
Palani
Palitana
Panagarh
Panki Dham
Paramakudi
Parappanangadi
Parel
Parlakhemundi
Phaphamau Junction
Pirpainti
Piska
Pokhrayan
Pollachi Junction
Polur
Porbandar
Pratapnagar
Prayag Junction
Raj Nandgaon
Rajgarh
Rajmahal
Rajula Junction
Ramagundam
Ramgarh Cantonment
Ramghat Halt
Ranibennur
Rayanapadu
Sabaur
Saharanpur Junction
Sahibganj
Salempur
Samakhyali
Samalpatti
Sanchi
Sankarpur
Sarona
Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar Mohali
Savda
Seoni
Shahad
Shajapur
Shamli
Shivanarayanpur
Shivpuri
Sholavandan
Shoranur Junction
Shridham
Siddharth Nagar
Sihor
Simultala
Siuri
Sojat Road
Somesar
Sri Bala Brahmeswara Jogulamba
Srirangam
Srivilliputtur
St. Thomas Mount
Subramanya Road
Sullurpeta
Suraimanpur
Swaminarayan Chappia
Talcher
Tamluk
Tanakpur
Thalassery
Thawe
Thiruvarur Junction
Tikamgarh
Tirur
Tiruvannamalai
Tripunithura
Tuni
Udagamandalam
Ujhani
Urkura
Utran
Vadakara
Vadala Road
Vidisha
Vindhyachal
Vriddhachalam Junction
Wadakancheri
Warangal
Source: Rajya Sabha