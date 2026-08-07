Indian Railways identifies 15 stations for redevelopment under PPP model; check full list

Redevelopment of railway stations: The Ministry of Railways has identified 15 railway stations for redevelopment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to modernise passenger facilities and improve station infrastructure.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Ministry of Railways has explored several models for station redevelopment and modernisation, including the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh has already been developed under this model.

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The Union Minister further said that 15 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment under the PPP model. He added that the proposal to redevelop Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh under the PPP model has been approved by the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC).