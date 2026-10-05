Indian Railways identifies 11 trains with journeys over 40 hours for special cleanliness monitoring

Indian Railways has identified 11 long-distance trains with journeys of more than 40 hours for enhanced cleanliness monitoring, including Vivek Express, Avadh Assam Express and Jhelum Express.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 5, 2026 08:34 PM IST
Indian Railways will step up cleanliness monitoring on 11 long-distance trains that remain on the tracks for more than 40 hours. (Image: Southern Railway)Indian Railways will step up cleanliness monitoring on 11 long-distance trains that remain on the tracks for more than 40 hours. (Image: Southern Railway)
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Indian Railways has identified 11 long-distance trains with journey durations of more than 40 hours for enhanced cleanliness. The move is aimed at ensuring that passengers get better housekeeping, cleaner toilets and improved onboard services throughout the journey, rather than only at the originating station.

According to a Railway Board letter dated October 3, the identified trains will receive special attention for cleanliness and serviceability during their journeys.

Why are these trains being monitored?

Long-distance trains remain on the tracks for several days. During such extended journeys, issues related to coach cleanliness, toilets, garbage disposal and minor repairs can affect the passenger experience if they are not addressed on time.

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The Railway Board (RB) has asked the concerned zones to closely monitor these trains while they are en route. The focus will be on maintaining cleanliness throughout the journey until the train reaches its destination.

The list includes some of the country’s longest-running trains, including the Vivek Express, Avadh Assam Express, Amrapali Express and Jhelum Express. The Vivek Express has the longest journey among the identified trains, covering about 4,158 km, while its rake turnaround time is 170 hours.

WHICH 11 TRAINS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED?
Trains with the longest turnaround time, identified for maintenance/utilisation review
Source: Railway Board
Sl No. Train Name and No. From To Km Turnround Time Primary Maintenance
1 22503/04 – Vivek Express DBRG CAPE 4158 170 hours DBRG – NFR
2 15909/10 – Awadh Assam Express DBRG LGH 3117 148 hours DBRG – NFR
3 01665/66 – RKMP AGTL Express RKMP AGTL 2490 121 hours RKMP – WCR
4 19483/84 – ADI-SHC Express ADI SHC 2280 115 hours KKF – WR
5 22365/66 – DNR SMVB Express DNR SMVB 2684 105 hours DNR – ECR
6 11401/02 – Pune SOU Express PUNE SOU 1998 103 hours PUNE – CR
7 15707/08 – Amrapali Express KIR ASR 1808 95 hours KIR – NFR
8 11077/78 – Jhelum Express PUNE JAT 2173 94 hours PUNE – CR
9 13201/02 – RGD – LTT Express RGD LTT 1793 79 hours RGD – ECR
10 22831/32 – HWH YPR Express HWH YPR 1915 71 hours SRC – SER
11 12203/04 – ASR Garibrath Express ASR SHC 1716 66 hours ASR – NR

What will Indian Railways do?

The Railway Board has directed the zones to take several measures to improve cleanliness and upkeep. The identified trains will be closely monitored by the owning depots during their journeys. Officers will also review cleanliness levels and passenger complaints on a regular basis.

Special attention will be given to Clean Train Station (CTS) points, where cleaning teams will be expected to have adequate manpower, equipment and consumables. The RB has also asked for small repairs to be attended to during the journey, while bio-toilets will be checked at maintenance depots and designated en-route locations.

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  • Garbage collection to be monitored

Under the onboard housekeeping arrangements, garbage collection is carried out every two hours in coaches. The RB has directed that the collected waste should be handed over at designated disposal points instead of being thrown along the railway track.

  • Photographic monitoring

Time-stamped photographs of coaches and toilets will also be taken at selected inspection points, as well as at originating and destination stations, to help monitor the condition of the trains.

  • Focus on passenger experience

The Railway Board has stressed that the objective is not simply to improve cleanliness when a train starts its journey. “In the new OBHS scheme emphasis has been given on the passenger awareness and regular training of OBHS staffs. This need to be emulated in all depots on OBHS trains. The OBHS staffs to be regularly trained for task assigned and proper etiquettes and behavior,” the letter reads.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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