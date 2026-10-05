Indian Railways identifies 11 trains with journeys over 40 hours for special cleanliness monitoring

Indian Railways will step up cleanliness monitoring on 11 long-distance trains that remain on the tracks for more than 40 hours. (Image: Southern Railway)

Indian Railways has identified 11 long-distance trains with journey durations of more than 40 hours for enhanced cleanliness. The move is aimed at ensuring that passengers get better housekeeping, cleaner toilets and improved onboard services throughout the journey, rather than only at the originating station.

According to a Railway Board letter dated October 3, the identified trains will receive special attention for cleanliness and serviceability during their journeys.

Why are these trains being monitored?

Long-distance trains remain on the tracks for several days. During such extended journeys, issues related to coach cleanliness, toilets, garbage disposal and minor repairs can affect the passenger experience if they are not addressed on time.