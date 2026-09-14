Indian Railways to run 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath: Check details

|1
|01905
|UP
|Kanpur Central to Asarva
|9
|Oct 5 – Nov 30
|-
|-
|–
|2
|01906
|DOWN
|Asarva to Kanpur Central
|9
|Oct 6 – Dec 1
|-
|-
|–
|3
|01907
|UP
|Agra Cantt to Udhna
|8
|Oct 6 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|4
|01908
|DOWN
|Udhna to Agra Cantt
|8
|Oct 7 – Nov 25
|-
|-
|–
|5
|01909
|UP
|Asarva to Agra Cantt
|8
|Oct 6 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|6
|01910
|DOWN
|Agra Cantt to Asarva
|8
|Oct 5 – Nov 23
|-
|-
|–
|7
|02199
|UP
|VGL Jhansi to Bandra Terminus
|9
|Oct 1 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|–
|8
|02200
|DOWN
|Bandra Terminus to VGL Jhansi
|9
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|9
|04105
|UP
|Prayagraj to Udhna
|18
|Oct 1 – Nov 29
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|10
|04106
|DOWN
|Udhna to Prayagraj
|18
|Oct 2 – Nov 30
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|11
|04179
|UP
|Prayagraj to Sabarmati
|17
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|Twice a week
|-
|Replaces 04111/04112 Prayagraj–Gandhigram–Prayagraj
|12
|04180
|DOWN
|Sabarmati to Prayagraj
|17
|Oct 4 – Nov 29
|Twice a week
|-
|Replaces 04111/04112 Prayagraj–Gandhigram–Prayagraj
|13
|04119
|UP
|Subedarganj to Valsad
|9
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|14
|04120
|DOWN
|Valsad to Subedarganj
|9
|Oct 4 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|15
|04139
|UP
|Prayagraj to Dadar
|9
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|16
|04140
|DOWN
|Dadar to Prayagraj
|9
|Oct 4 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|17
|04155
|UP
|Subedarganj to Udhna
|12
|Oct 19 – Nov 26
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|18
|04156
|DOWN
|Udhna to Subedarganj
|12
|Oct 20 – Nov 27
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|19
|04175
|UP
|Subedarganj to Dadar
|8
|Oct 4 – Nov 22
|-
|-
|–
|20
|04176
|DOWN
|Dadar to Subedarganj
|8
|Oct 6 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|21
|04177
|UP
|Subedarganj to Valsad
|8
|Oct 6 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|22
|04178
|DOWN
|Valsad to Subedarganj
|8
|Oct 7 – Nov 25
|-
|-
|–
|23
|04169
|UP
|Subedarganj to Indore
|17
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|24
|04170
|DOWN
|Indore to Subedarganj
|17
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|Twice a week
|-
|–
|25
|04173
|UP
|Prayagraj to Veraval
|9
|Oct 1 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|–
|26
|04174
|DOWN
|Veraval to Prayagraj
|9
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|27
|04103
|UP
|Subedarganj to Panvel
|5 (additional)
|Oct 21 – Nov 18
|-
|22 LHB coaches
|–
|28
|04104
|DOWN
|Panvel to Subedarganj
|5 (additional)
|Oct 22 – Nov 19
|-
|22 LHB coaches
|–
|29
|02877
|UP
|Ranchi to Anand Vihar
|9 (additional)
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|30
|02878
|DOWN
|Anand Vihar to Ranchi
|9 (additional)
|Oct 4 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|31
|04157
|UP
|Kanpur Central to Kolkata
|8
|Oct 6 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|32
|04158
|DOWN
|Kolkata to Kanpur Central
|8
|Oct 7 – Nov 25
|-
|-
|–
|33
|01911
|UP
|Agra Cantt to Kolkata
|9
|Oct 1 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|–
|34
|01912
|DOWN
|Kolkata to Agra Cantt
|9
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|35
|04185
|UP
|Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Asansol
|16
|Oct 7 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|36
|04186
|DOWN
|Asansol to Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi
|16
|Oct 8 – Nov 30
|-
|-
|–
|37
|05183
|UP
|Azamgarh to Bandra Terminus
|9 (additional)
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|38
|05184
|DOWN
|Bandra Terminus to Azamgarh
|9 (additional)
|Oct 5 – Nov 30
|-
|-
|–
|39
|09601
|UP
|Madar Junction to Patna Junction
|9 (additional)
|Oct 1 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|09601 timing at Tundla Jn. revised to 14:45/14:50 hrs from Oct 1
|40
|09602
|DOWN
|Patna Junction to Madar Junction
|9 (additional)
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|09601 timing at Tundla Jn. revised to 14:45/14:50 hrs from Oct 1
|41
|02417
|UP
|Prayagraj to Shakur Basti
|34 (Sep–Oct daily phase)
|Sep 11 – Oct 14 (daily)
|Daily till mid-Oct, then 4 days/week (Oct–Dec)
|-
|–
|42
|02418
|DOWN
|Shakur Basti to Prayagraj
|34 (Sep–Oct daily phase)
|Sep 12 – Oct 15 (daily)
|Daily till mid-Oct, then 4 days/week (Oct–Dec)
|-
|–
|43
|04163
|UP
|Narayanpur Bazar to Shakur Basti
|27
|Oct – Dec
|3 days a week
|-
|–
|44
|04164
|DOWN
|Shakur Basti to Narayanpur Bazar
|27
|Oct – Dec
|3 days a week
|-
|–
|45
|03041
|UP
|Howrah to Raxaul
|7
|Oct 15 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|–
|46
|03042
|DOWN
|Raxaul to Howrah
|7
|Oct 16 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|47
|03043
|UP
|Howrah to Raxaul
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|48
|03044
|DOWN
|Raxaul to Howrah
|7
|Oct 18 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|49
|03135
|UP
|Sealdah to Patna
|7
|Oct 13 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|50
|03136
|DOWN
|Patna to Sealdah
|7
|Oct 13 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|51
|03133
|UP
|Sealdah to Sitamarhi
|7
|Oct 16 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|52
|03134
|DOWN
|Sitamarhi to Sealdah
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|53
|03131
|UP
|Sealdah to Gorakhpur
|14
|Oct 13 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|–
|54
|03132
|DOWN
|Gorakhpur to Sealdah
|14
|Oct 14 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|55
|03185
|UP
|Kolkata to Madhubani
|7
|Oct 13 – Nov 24
|-
|-
|–
|56
|03186
|DOWN
|Madhubani to Kolkata
|7
|Oct 14 – Nov 25
|-
|-
|–
|57
|03187
|UP
|Kolkata to Madhubani
|7
|Oct 16 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|58
|03188
|DOWN
|Madhubani to Kolkata
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|59
|03511
|UP
|Asansol to Patna
|7
|Oct 18 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|60
|03512
|DOWN
|Patna to Asansol
|7
|Oct 18 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|61
|03527
|UP
|Asansol to Gorakhpur
|7
|Oct 16 – Nov 27
|-
|-
|–
|62
|03528
|DOWN
|Gorakhpur to Asansol
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|63
|03465
|UP
|Malda Town to Digha
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|–
|64
|03466
|DOWN
|Digha to Malda Town
|7
|Oct 18 – Nov 29
|-
|-
|–
|65
|03005
|UP
|Howrah to Lumding
|7
|Oct 16 – Nov 27
|-
|General, Sleeper, AC
|–
|66
|03006
|DOWN
|Lumding to Howrah
|7
|Oct 17 – Nov 28
|-
|General, Sleeper, AC
|–
|67
|03129
|UP
|Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri
|14
|Oct 17 – Nov 29
|Weekends
|General, Sleeper, AC
|–
|68
|03130
|DOWN
|New Jalpaiguri to Kolkata
|14
|Oct 18 – Nov 30
|Weekends
|General, Sleeper, AC
|–
|69
|05060
|UP
|Lalkuan to Kolkata
|8
|Oct 8 – Nov 26
|-
|-
|Stops at Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih (both directions)
|70
|05059
|DOWN
|Kolkata to Lalkuan
|8
|Oct 10 – Nov 28
|-
|-
|Stops at Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih (both directions)
|71
|08581
|UP
|Visakhapatnam to SMVT Bengaluru
|9 (additional)
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|AC, Sleeper, General
|–
|72
|08582
|DOWN
|SMVT Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam
|9 (additional)
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|AC, Sleeper, General
|–
|73
|08045
|UP
|Shalimar to Charlapalli
|9 (additional)
|Oct 2 – Nov 27
|-
|24 coaches: AC, Sleeper, General
|–
|74
|08046
|DOWN
|Charlapalli to Shalimar
|9 (additional)
|Oct 3 – Nov 28
|-
|24 coaches: AC, Sleeper, General
|–
|75
|07035
|UP
|Secunderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar
|-
|Dep 12:10 pm, arr 5:30 pm
|Festival rush special
|-
|Run by South Central Railway
|76
|07036
|DOWN
|Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad Deccan
|-
|Dep 6:00 pm, arr 11:15 pm
|Festival rush special
|-
|Run by South Central Railway
|77
|04008
|UP
|Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani
|5
|Oct 10 – Nov 7
|-
|20 coaches
|Via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea, Forbesganj
|78
|04007
|DOWN
|Jogbani to Anand Vihar Terminal
|5
|Oct 11 – Nov 8
|-
|20 coaches
|Via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea, Forbesganj
|79
|08047
|UP
|Santragachi to Naharlagun
|3 (additional)
|Sep 11, 18, 25, 2026
|Weekly (3 trips)
|-
|–
|80
|08048
|DOWN
|Naharlagun to Santragachi
|3 (additional)
|Sep 12, 19, 26, 2026
|Weekly (3 trips)
|-
|–
|81
|09189
|UP
|Mumbai Central to Katihar
|7 (additional)
|5, 12 Sep; 17, 24, 31 Oct; 7, 14 Nov 2026
|-
|-
|–
|82
|09190
|DOWN
|Katihar to Mumbai Central
|7 (additional)
|8, 15 Sep; 20, 27 Oct; 3, 10, 17 Nov 2026
|-
|-
|–
|83
|04127
|UP
|Kanpur Central to Guwahati
|14 (additional)
|Sep 10 – Dec 10, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|84
|04128
|DOWN
|Guwahati to Kanpur Central
|14 (additional)
|Sep 11 – Dec 11, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|85
|05736
|UP
|Katihar to Amritsar
|12 (additional)
|Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|86
|05735
|DOWN
|Amritsar to Katihar
|12 (additional)
|Sep 11 – Nov 27, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|87
|05932
|UP
|Dibrugarh to Kolkata
|13 (additional)
|Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026
|-
|22 coaches
|–
|88
|05931
|DOWN
|Kolkata to Dibrugarh
|13 (additional)
|Sep 7 – Nov 30, 2026
|-
|22 coaches
|–
|89
|03407
|UP
|Bhagalpur to Katihar
|94 (extended)
|Aug 29 – Nov 30, 2026 (daily)
|Daily
|-
|Existing daily service extended
|90
|03408
|DOWN
|Katihar to Bhagalpur
|94 (extended)
|Aug 29 – Nov 30, 2026 (daily)
|Daily
|-
|Existing daily service extended
|91
|06028
|UP
|Podanur to Dr MGR Chennai Central
|-
|From Sep 11, 2026
|-
|+1 AC Chair Car, +1 Chair Car (both directions)
|Coach augmentation, not a new special
|92
|06027
|DOWN
|Dr MGR Chennai Central to Podanur
|-
|From Sep 11, 2026
|-
|+1 AC Chair Car, +1 Chair Car (both directions)
|Coach augmentation, not a new special
|93
|07097
|UP
|Hyderabad to Mangaluru Central
|12 (additional)
|Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|94
|07098
|DOWN
|Mangaluru Central to Hyderabad
|12 (additional)
|Sep 10 – Nov 26, 2026
|-
|-
|–
|95
|04131
|UP
|Kanpur Central to SMVT Bengaluru
|7
|Every Sunday, Oct 4 – Nov 15, 2026
|Weekly
|23 coaches: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, General
|–
|96
|04132
|DOWN
|SMVT Bengaluru to Kanpur Central
|7
|Every Wednesday, Oct 7 – Nov 18, 2026
|Weekly
|23 coaches: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, General
|–
|97
|08311
|UP
|Sambalpur to Podanur
|12
|Every Wednesday, Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|–
|98
|08312
|DOWN
|Podanur to Sambalpur
|12
|Every Friday, Sep 11 – Nov 27, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|–
|99
|01925
|UP
|Kanpur Central to Madurai
|13
|Every Wednesday, Sep 2 – Nov 25, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|Existing timings & stoppages; advance reservation open at Southern Railway end
|100
|01926
|DOWN
|Madurai to Kanpur Central
|13
|Every Saturday, Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|Existing timings & stoppages; advance reservation open at Southern Railway end
|101
|09424
|UP
|Ahmedabad to Mangaluru Jn.
|13
|Every Friday, Sep 4 – Nov 27, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|Existing timings & stoppages
|102
|09423
|DOWN
|Mangaluru Jn. to Ahmedabad
|13
|Every Saturday, Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026
|Weekly
|-
|Existing timings & stoppages