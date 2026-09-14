Indian Railways to run 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath: Check details

Indian Railways is set to run 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath to manage festive travel demand. Check routes and key details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readSep 14, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Indian Railways announces 100 special trains for upcoming festive season. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)Indian Railways announces 100 special trains for upcoming festive season. (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)
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Indian Railways Special Trains: Indian Railways is set to operate more than 100 special trains on several routes to manage the rush during the upcoming festive season. These trains will help passengers travel to their hometowns for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other festivals and spend time with their families.

The special trains will operate on routes connecting states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They will also provide additional seats and berths, helping reduce waiting lists and make travel easier for passengers.

Railways has also added extra coaches to some regular trains to accommodate more passengers and provide a more comfortable journey during the festive season.

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IRCTC train ticket booking

Meanwhile, IRCTC has taken several steps to improve ticket booking during the festive period. These include adding more servers, upgrading the NGeT system, introducing a new user interface and deploying anti-bot technology to improve the booking experience for genuine passengers. IRCTC said around 89 per cent of all reserved tickets are currently booked online.

According to IRCTC, the capacity of its Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system has been significantly increased through both hardware and software upgrades.

The railway PSU said new servers have been added in place of older infrastructure, increasing the overall capacity of the system to nearly twice its earlier level. Software optimisation and architectural improvements have also helped increase the system’s ability to handle booking requests.

IRCTC also introduced the beta version of its new user interface on July 15, 2026. The redesigned interface gives the booking website a more modern look and presents information in a more structured manner. One of the changes is that passengers can view availability across different classes, including Sleeper, AC 3 Tier and AC 2 Tier, on a single screen.

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Full list of special trains announced by different railway zones so far

 

 

Indian Railways Festival Special Trains (Oct–Dec 2026)

Full list of 102 trains — UP and DOWN services listed separately

UP DOWN
S.No Train No. Direction Route (From → To) No. of Trips Schedule Frequency Coach Composition Remarks
1 01905 UP Kanpur Central to Asarva 9 Oct 5 – Nov 30 - -
2 01906 DOWN Asarva to Kanpur Central 9 Oct 6 – Dec 1 - -
3 01907 UP Agra Cantt to Udhna 8 Oct 6 – Nov 24 - -
4 01908 DOWN Udhna to Agra Cantt 8 Oct 7 – Nov 25 - -
5 01909 UP Asarva to Agra Cantt 8 Oct 6 – Nov 24 - -
6 01910 DOWN Agra Cantt to Asarva 8 Oct 5 – Nov 23 - -
7 02199 UP VGL Jhansi to Bandra Terminus 9 Oct 1 – Nov 26 - -
8 02200 DOWN Bandra Terminus to VGL Jhansi 9 Oct 3 – Nov 28 - -
9 04105 UP Prayagraj to Udhna 18 Oct 1 – Nov 29 Twice a week -
10 04106 DOWN Udhna to Prayagraj 18 Oct 2 – Nov 30 Twice a week -
11 04179 UP Prayagraj to Sabarmati 17 Oct 3 – Nov 28 Twice a week - Replaces 04111/04112 Prayagraj–Gandhigram–Prayagraj
12 04180 DOWN Sabarmati to Prayagraj 17 Oct 4 – Nov 29 Twice a week - Replaces 04111/04112 Prayagraj–Gandhigram–Prayagraj
13 04119 UP Subedarganj to Valsad 9 Oct 3 – Nov 28 - -
14 04120 DOWN Valsad to Subedarganj 9 Oct 4 – Nov 29 - -
15 04139 UP Prayagraj to Dadar 9 Oct 2 – Nov 27 - -
16 04140 DOWN Dadar to Prayagraj 9 Oct 4 – Nov 29 - -
17 04155 UP Subedarganj to Udhna 12 Oct 19 – Nov 26 Twice a week -
18 04156 DOWN Udhna to Subedarganj 12 Oct 20 – Nov 27 Twice a week -
19 04175 UP Subedarganj to Dadar 8 Oct 4 – Nov 22 - -
20 04176 DOWN Dadar to Subedarganj 8 Oct 6 – Nov 24 - -
21 04177 UP Subedarganj to Valsad 8 Oct 6 – Nov 24 - -
22 04178 DOWN Valsad to Subedarganj 8 Oct 7 – Nov 25 - -
23 04169 UP Subedarganj to Indore 17 Oct 2 – Nov 27 Twice a week -
24 04170 DOWN Indore to Subedarganj 17 Oct 3 – Nov 28 Twice a week -
25 04173 UP Prayagraj to Veraval 9 Oct 1 – Nov 26 - -
26 04174 DOWN Veraval to Prayagraj 9 Oct 2 – Nov 27 - -
27 04103 UP Subedarganj to Panvel 5 (additional) Oct 21 – Nov 18 - 22 LHB coaches
28 04104 DOWN Panvel to Subedarganj 5 (additional) Oct 22 – Nov 19 - 22 LHB coaches
29 02877 UP Ranchi to Anand Vihar 9 (additional) Oct 3 – Nov 28 - -
30 02878 DOWN Anand Vihar to Ranchi 9 (additional) Oct 4 – Nov 29 - -
31 04157 UP Kanpur Central to Kolkata 8 Oct 6 – Nov 24 - -
32 04158 DOWN Kolkata to Kanpur Central 8 Oct 7 – Nov 25 - -
33 01911 UP Agra Cantt to Kolkata 9 Oct 1 – Nov 26 - -
34 01912 DOWN Kolkata to Agra Cantt 9 Oct 2 – Nov 27 - -
35 04185 UP Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Asansol 16 Oct 7 – Nov 29 - -
36 04186 DOWN Asansol to Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi 16 Oct 8 – Nov 30 - -
37 05183 UP Azamgarh to Bandra Terminus 9 (additional) Oct 3 – Nov 28 - -
38 05184 DOWN Bandra Terminus to Azamgarh 9 (additional) Oct 5 – Nov 30 - -
39 09601 UP Madar Junction to Patna Junction 9 (additional) Oct 1 – Nov 26 - - 09601 timing at Tundla Jn. revised to 14:45/14:50 hrs from Oct 1
40 09602 DOWN Patna Junction to Madar Junction 9 (additional) Oct 2 – Nov 27 - - 09601 timing at Tundla Jn. revised to 14:45/14:50 hrs from Oct 1
41 02417 UP Prayagraj to Shakur Basti 34 (Sep–Oct daily phase) Sep 11 – Oct 14 (daily) Daily till mid-Oct, then 4 days/week (Oct–Dec) -
42 02418 DOWN Shakur Basti to Prayagraj 34 (Sep–Oct daily phase) Sep 12 – Oct 15 (daily) Daily till mid-Oct, then 4 days/week (Oct–Dec) -
43 04163 UP Narayanpur Bazar to Shakur Basti 27 Oct – Dec 3 days a week -
44 04164 DOWN Shakur Basti to Narayanpur Bazar 27 Oct – Dec 3 days a week -
45 03041 UP Howrah to Raxaul 7 Oct 15 – Nov 26 - -
46 03042 DOWN Raxaul to Howrah 7 Oct 16 – Nov 27 - -
47 03043 UP Howrah to Raxaul 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - -
48 03044 DOWN Raxaul to Howrah 7 Oct 18 – Nov 29 - -
49 03135 UP Sealdah to Patna 7 Oct 13 – Nov 24 - -
50 03136 DOWN Patna to Sealdah 7 Oct 13 – Nov 24 - -
51 03133 UP Sealdah to Sitamarhi 7 Oct 16 – Nov 27 - -
52 03134 DOWN Sitamarhi to Sealdah 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - -
53 03131 UP Sealdah to Gorakhpur 14 Oct 13 – Nov 26 - -
54 03132 DOWN Gorakhpur to Sealdah 14 Oct 14 – Nov 27 - -
55 03185 UP Kolkata to Madhubani 7 Oct 13 – Nov 24 - -
56 03186 DOWN Madhubani to Kolkata 7 Oct 14 – Nov 25 - -
57 03187 UP Kolkata to Madhubani 7 Oct 16 – Nov 27 - -
58 03188 DOWN Madhubani to Kolkata 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - -
59 03511 UP Asansol to Patna 7 Oct 18 – Nov 29 - -
60 03512 DOWN Patna to Asansol 7 Oct 18 – Nov 29 - -
61 03527 UP Asansol to Gorakhpur 7 Oct 16 – Nov 27 - -
62 03528 DOWN Gorakhpur to Asansol 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - -
63 03465 UP Malda Town to Digha 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - -
64 03466 DOWN Digha to Malda Town 7 Oct 18 – Nov 29 - -
65 03005 UP Howrah to Lumding 7 Oct 16 – Nov 27 - General, Sleeper, AC
66 03006 DOWN Lumding to Howrah 7 Oct 17 – Nov 28 - General, Sleeper, AC
67 03129 UP Kolkata to New Jalpaiguri 14 Oct 17 – Nov 29 Weekends General, Sleeper, AC
68 03130 DOWN New Jalpaiguri to Kolkata 14 Oct 18 – Nov 30 Weekends General, Sleeper, AC
69 05060 UP Lalkuan to Kolkata 8 Oct 8 – Nov 26 - - Stops at Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih (both directions)
70 05059 DOWN Kolkata to Lalkuan 8 Oct 10 – Nov 28 - - Stops at Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih (both directions)
71 08581 UP Visakhapatnam to SMVT Bengaluru 9 (additional) Oct 2 – Nov 27 - AC, Sleeper, General
72 08582 DOWN SMVT Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam 9 (additional) Oct 3 – Nov 28 - AC, Sleeper, General
73 08045 UP Shalimar to Charlapalli 9 (additional) Oct 2 – Nov 27 - 24 coaches: AC, Sleeper, General
74 08046 DOWN Charlapalli to Shalimar 9 (additional) Oct 3 – Nov 28 - 24 coaches: AC, Sleeper, General
75 07035 UP Secunderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar - Dep 12:10 pm, arr 5:30 pm Festival rush special - Run by South Central Railway
76 07036 DOWN Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Hyderabad Deccan - Dep 6:00 pm, arr 11:15 pm Festival rush special - Run by South Central Railway
77 04008 UP Anand Vihar Terminal to Jogbani 5 Oct 10 – Nov 7 - 20 coaches Via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea, Forbesganj
78 04007 DOWN Jogbani to Anand Vihar Terminal 5 Oct 11 – Nov 8 - 20 coaches Via Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea, Forbesganj
79 08047 UP Santragachi to Naharlagun 3 (additional) Sep 11, 18, 25, 2026 Weekly (3 trips) -
80 08048 DOWN Naharlagun to Santragachi 3 (additional) Sep 12, 19, 26, 2026 Weekly (3 trips) -
81 09189 UP Mumbai Central to Katihar 7 (additional) 5, 12 Sep; 17, 24, 31 Oct; 7, 14 Nov 2026 - -
82 09190 DOWN Katihar to Mumbai Central 7 (additional) 8, 15 Sep; 20, 27 Oct; 3, 10, 17 Nov 2026 - -
83 04127 UP Kanpur Central to Guwahati 14 (additional) Sep 10 – Dec 10, 2026 - -
84 04128 DOWN Guwahati to Kanpur Central 14 (additional) Sep 11 – Dec 11, 2026 - -
85 05736 UP Katihar to Amritsar 12 (additional) Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026 - -
86 05735 DOWN Amritsar to Katihar 12 (additional) Sep 11 – Nov 27, 2026 - -
87 05932 UP Dibrugarh to Kolkata 13 (additional) Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026 - 22 coaches
88 05931 DOWN Kolkata to Dibrugarh 13 (additional) Sep 7 – Nov 30, 2026 - 22 coaches
89 03407 UP Bhagalpur to Katihar 94 (extended) Aug 29 – Nov 30, 2026 (daily) Daily - Existing daily service extended
90 03408 DOWN Katihar to Bhagalpur 94 (extended) Aug 29 – Nov 30, 2026 (daily) Daily - Existing daily service extended
91 06028 UP Podanur to Dr MGR Chennai Central - From Sep 11, 2026 - +1 AC Chair Car, +1 Chair Car (both directions) Coach augmentation, not a new special
92 06027 DOWN Dr MGR Chennai Central to Podanur - From Sep 11, 2026 - +1 AC Chair Car, +1 Chair Car (both directions) Coach augmentation, not a new special
93 07097 UP Hyderabad to Mangaluru Central 12 (additional) Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026 - -
94 07098 DOWN Mangaluru Central to Hyderabad 12 (additional) Sep 10 – Nov 26, 2026 - -
95 04131 UP Kanpur Central to SMVT Bengaluru 7 Every Sunday, Oct 4 – Nov 15, 2026 Weekly 23 coaches: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, General
96 04132 DOWN SMVT Bengaluru to Kanpur Central 7 Every Wednesday, Oct 7 – Nov 18, 2026 Weekly 23 coaches: AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, General
97 08311 UP Sambalpur to Podanur 12 Every Wednesday, Sep 9 – Nov 25, 2026 Weekly -
98 08312 DOWN Podanur to Sambalpur 12 Every Friday, Sep 11 – Nov 27, 2026 Weekly -
99 01925 UP Kanpur Central to Madurai 13 Every Wednesday, Sep 2 – Nov 25, 2026 Weekly - Existing timings & stoppages; advance reservation open at Southern Railway end
100 01926 DOWN Madurai to Kanpur Central 13 Every Saturday, Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026 Weekly - Existing timings & stoppages; advance reservation open at Southern Railway end
101 09424 UP Ahmedabad to Mangaluru Jn. 13 Every Friday, Sep 4 – Nov 27, 2026 Weekly - Existing timings & stoppages
102 09423 DOWN Mangaluru Jn. to Ahmedabad 13 Every Saturday, Sep 5 – Nov 28, 2026 Weekly - Existing timings & stoppages
Source: Railway zones (press releases). All dates are for 2026 unless otherwise noted. "UP" = train departing the first-named station; "DOWN" = the return/reverse working. "Additional" trips are extra services over and above existing trains; S.No 91/92 is a coach-augmentation, not a new train.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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