Indian Railways to run 100 special trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath: Check details

Indian Railways Special Trains: Indian Railways is set to operate more than 100 special trains on several routes to manage the rush during the upcoming festive season. These trains will help passengers travel to their hometowns for Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath and other festivals and spend time with their families.

The special trains will operate on routes connecting states such as Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. They will also provide additional seats and berths, helping reduce waiting lists and make travel easier for passengers.

Railways has also added extra coaches to some regular trains to accommodate more passengers and provide a more comfortable journey during the festive season.