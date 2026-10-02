‘I kept reciting Hanuman Chalisa’: Smit Machchhar recalls flydubai ordeal in call with PM Modi

PM Modi spoke with flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, praising his bravery after he foiled a co-pilot's crash attempt on a Dubai-Israel flight.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 2, 2026 01:04 PM IST
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi enquired Machchaar’s health and lauded his courage during the incidentDuring the telephonic conversation, PM Modi enquired Machchaar’s health and lauded his courage during the incident. (Source: Screenshot/ ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who is recovering after foiling an attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel.

Speaking to PM over a video call, Smit said reciting the prayer helped him. “Whenever I am in pain, I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. At that time too, I only kept reciting the Hanuman Chalisa,” Smit told the prime minister over the video call.

Modi called Smit on Friday to enquire about his health and praised him for his courage, presence of mind and composure. The Prime Minister said Smit’s actions had helped save several lives.

Also Read | Plunged 14,000 feet in 29 secs: How stabbed Indian pilot averted flydubai crash

“The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” Modi told the pilot.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | Not ‘hijacked’: What happened to Flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv mid-air

Smit became emotional during the conversation and told Modi that he was his biggest idol. He said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister.

Modi also spoke about Smit’s mother, Geeta Ben and said she had raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments