‘I kept reciting Hanuman Chalisa’: Smit Machchhar recalls flydubai ordeal in call with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who is recovering after foiling an attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel.

Speaking to PM over a video call, Smit said reciting the prayer helped him. “Whenever I am in pain, I recite the Hanuman Chalisa. At that time too, I only kept reciting the Hanuman Chalisa,” Smit told the prime minister over the video call.

#WATCH | PM Modi speaks with Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praises his courage, presence of mind and composure in how he saved many lives The PM says to Captain Smit, “The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and… pic.twitter.com/TCj3NDqASp — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Modi called Smit on Friday to enquire about his health and praised him for his courage, presence of mind and composure. The Prime Minister said Smit’s actions had helped save several lives.

“The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” Modi told the pilot.

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Smit became emotional during the conversation and told Modi that he was his biggest idol. He said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister.

Modi also spoke about Smit’s mother, Geeta Ben and said she had raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.