Indian physicist wins Oskar Klein medal, one of the top prizes in physics

Noted physicist Ashoke Sen has been awarded the prestigious Oskar Klein medal, one of the highest honours in theoretical physics, the Bengaluru-based International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), where Sen is a professor, announced.

A decorated scientist, Sen is the first Indian to win this medal, awarded every year since 1988 by the Stockholm University and the Nobel Committee for Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Known for his work on string theory, Sen has earlier been awarded the Dirac medal as well as the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, both very prestigious honours.

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String theory is one of main efforts to bridge the inconsistencies between quantum theory and gravitation, in an attempt to find a new grand unified theory of physics that can explain the behaviour of all particles and forces at every scale, from tiny subatomic particles to large galaxies.