Abducted Indian-origin millionaire Tushar Atre found dead in his BMW

Indian-origin tech millionaire Tushar Atre was found dead in his BMW car after he was abducted from his California home, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

Atre, the owner of a digital marketing company Atre Net Inc, was allegedly abducted from his residence around 3 am on October 1. Santa Cruz police added that he was last seen getting into his white BMW.

“Sadly, the body found yesterday has now been identified as 50-year-old Tushar Atre,” the office said in its statement.

In the Facebook post, Santa Cruz police also said they had received a 911 call in the early hours of Monday from Atre’s residence.

Deputies located the car on Monday afternoon in the Santa Cruz Mountains and found a body at the same location. Police suspect the motive of the crime was robbery.