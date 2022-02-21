scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 21, 2022
Must Read

Indian, Omani air forces begin joint exercises in Jodhpur

Oman is one of India’s strongest defence partners in the Gulf region, and all three services have bilateral exchanges and exercises with Oman’s services.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 21, 2022 7:07:39 pm
IAF and RAFO contingents prepare for Exercise Eastern Bridge VI. (Twitter/@IAF_MCC)

Less than a month after Oman’s top defence ministry officials and the country’s Navy chief visited India to strengthen bilateral ties, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) began a bilateral joint exercise on Monday.

The IAF said in a statement Monday that the bilateral exercise named Eastern Bridge – VI will be held from February 21 to February 25 at Air Force Station Jodhpur. “This would be the sixth edition of the exercise. It will provide an opportunity to enhance operational capability and interoperability between the two Air Forces,” the statement added.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

It also stated that participation by both the air forces in the exercise “will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Various dignitaries, the IAF said, will visit the Jodhpur Air Force Station during the exercise.

Oman is one of India’s strongest defence partners in the Gulf region, and all three services have bilateral exchanges and exercises with Oman’s services. Additionally, Oman also provides operational support to the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea, and India has access to the Duqm port, which has strengthened India’s capability and maritime strategy in the Indian Ocean Region, especially against China’s aggressive advance in the region.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement