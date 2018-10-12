Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Indian Newspaper Society condemns Nakkeeran editor’s arrest

Appealing to the President to intervene urgently to “to rein in gubernatorial excess,” INS demanded the “immediate withdrawal of the case” against Gopal and his colleagues.

By: Express News Service | Agra/new Delhi/gorakhpur, New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 3:30:21 am
The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) “strongly” condemned the arrest of Nakkeeran magazine’s editor and publisher R Gopal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, INS president Jayant Mammen Mathew said that Gopal’s arrest under Section 124 of the IPC, “purportedly” for publication of an article about Tamil Nadu’s Governor, was “totally unwarranted, and, prima facie an abuse of the process of law”. Mathew stated that the Governor’s decision to “invoke this section militates against the authority granted to it under law” and Constitutional authorities must “exercise restraint and respect the freedom of the press”.

Appealing to the President to intervene urgently to “to rein in gubernatorial excess,” INS demanded the “immediate withdrawal of the case” against Gopal and his colleagues.

