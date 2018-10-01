Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter crashes at INS Rajali, crew safe

The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors according to the initial probe. (Representational) The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors according to the initial probe. (Representational)

A Chetak helicopter which was on a training sortie crash landed at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The crew is safe and no casualty has been reported as of now.

The Chetak CH422 crashed while carrying out dry winching dual sortie. The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors according to the initial probe.

This is a developing story. More details to follow

