Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter crashes at INS Rajali, crew safe

Indian Navy’s Chetak helicopter crashes at INS Rajali, crew safe

The Chetak CH422 crashed while carrying out dry winching dual sortie.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 10:53:56 am
Indian Navy's Chetak helicopter crashes at INS Rajali, crew safe The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors according to the initial probe. (Representational)

A Chetak helicopter which was on a training sortie crash landed at INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The crew is safe and no casualty has been reported as of now.

The Chetak CH422 crashed while carrying out dry winching dual sortie. The chopper has suffered damage to main and tail rotors according to the initial probe.

This is a developing story. More details to follow

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to the hype?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS review: The new iPhone is here in India, but does it live up to
Buzzing Now
Advertisement