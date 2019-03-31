Indian Navy gets more firepower with another warship

The Indian Navy Saturday received another landing craft utility (LCU), L-56. The warship was built and designed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata. The LCU was GRSE’s 100th warship. The ship can accommodate 216 personnel and is equipped with two indigenous CRN 91 guns, read a statement by GRSE.

“The LCU is 63-metre-long and 11-metre-wide and has a displacement of 830 T with a low draught of 1.7 m. It can achieve a speed of 15 knots. The ship is fitted with the state-of-the-art equipment and advanced systems such as Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System,” read the statement.

GRSE has emerged the first Indian shipyard to make and deliver 100 warships to the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and Mauritius Coast Guard.

The 100th Warship, IN LCU L-56, was formally handed over by GRSE CMD Rear Admiral V K Saxena, IN (Retd.), to the Commanding Officer of the Ship, Lt. Cdr. Gopinath Narayanan. It is the sixth of eight such vessels for the Navy. The construction of the other two warships is progressing as per the schedule. The design of these LCU Mark-IV ships has been developed by GRSE, as per requirements by the Navy.

GRSE has delivered eight warships in the last 22 months.