Watch: Indian Navy vessel catches fire in Vishakhapatnam, one crew member missing

A vessel of the Indian Navy docked at Vishakhapatnam caught fire Monday morning, ANI reported. The Indian Coast Guard is at the incident site and is assisting in dousing the flames.

The crew members of the ship, an Offshore Support Vessel named Coastal Jaguar, reportedly jumped into the water. Of the 29 crew members, 28 have been rescued by the coast guards. One crew member is missing.

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

This is developing news, more details are awaited.