Watch: Indian Navy vessel catches fire in Vishakhapatnam, one crew member missing

The Indian Coast Guard is at the incident site and is assisting in dousing the flames.

The cause of fire has not been ascertained yet.

A vessel of the Indian Navy docked at Vishakhapatnam caught fire Monday morning, ANI reported. The Indian Coast Guard is at the incident site and is assisting in dousing the flames.

The crew members of the ship, an Offshore Support Vessel named Coastal Jaguar, reportedly jumped into the water. Of the 29 crew members, 28 have been rescued by the coast guards. One crew member is missing.

This is developing news, more details are awaited.

