Navy posts photos of ship rolling in choppy waters before Cyclone Fani makes landfall

The Navy has as many as seven warships on standby, three following the eye of the storm while another four warships are positioned off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Indian Navy ship ‘rolling’ in choppy waters. (Source: IndianNavy/Twitter)

Before Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha, that resulted in the deaths of three people, the Indian Navy put out photos of the choppy waters experienced by ships at sea just before the storm hit the eastern coast. The photos posted on Twitter by the Indian Navy’s official handle on Thursday shows one of the ships experiencing a roll due to the rough seas.

The term roll is used to describe the rocking of a vessel in water caused by waves or other external factors. There are three types of rolling; the normal rolling in which the inclination is from side-to-side, pitching where the inclination is from back to front, and heaving in which there is translational displacement in the vertical direction.

The tweet read: “Have a look at the roll being experienced by one of the ships deployed in the wake of #CycloneFani. Do notice the totally wet quarter deck… Yes, it’s getting in and out of water view choppy seas around.”

The Navy has kept as many as seven warships along the eastern coast. Three are following the eye of the storm, while another four warships are positioned off the coast of Tamil Nadu. Helicopters are on standby at INS Dega in Vishakapatnam accompanied by divers, medical teams and relief material.

The storm made landfall in Odisha this morning, which is on high alert with teams of the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) on standby for rescue and relief operations.

