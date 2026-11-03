Indian Navy commandos airdrop to rescue crew from hijacked vessel off Somali coast

The Indian Navy stormed a hijacked fishing vessel off the northeastern Somalia coast to rescue 20 crew members without a single casualty or injury in a 48-hour operation.

According to the Navy statement Tuesday, the vessel, Azini, had been seized by an armed pirate group earlier last month, raising alarms across international shipping lanes over fears it would be turned into a “mother ship” to launch further pirate raids across the region.

The Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. “Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape,” the Navy stated.