Navy rescues five fishermen off north Kerala coast

Five fishermen were rescued by an Indian Navy ship from a sinking fishing vessel off the north Kerala coast Monday, a Defence spokesman said here.

INS Sharda has, while on routine patrol sighted and rescued the five fishermen from a fishing vessel about 12 nautical miles SW of Ettikulam (Payyanur) this morning, the spokesman said.

The fishing vessel which had left from Cheruvathur, near Kasargod sank after water ingress.

The fishermen were administered first aid and were being brought to Kochi for disembarkation, the spokesperson said.