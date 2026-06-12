Indian Navy removes unexploded missile warhead from Kochi-bound oil tanker

“The Indian Navy’s prompt response to an emergency at sea, irrespective of the nationality of the crew or the ownership of the vessel, reaffirms its role as a responsible maritime force dedicated to global maritime safety and a trusted and preferred security partner in the region,” it noted.

The Indian Navy has successfully completed a complex operation which involved the recovery and safe disposal of an unexploded missile warhead from the crude oil tanker when it was on way to Kochi after suffering damage off the coast of Oman.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Olympic Life, did not have any Indian national onboard, the Navy said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was on passage from Fujairah, UAE, to Kochi when it reported an explosion in its hull, while off the coast of Oman on May 26, 2026.

The vessel reported the presence of an unexploded ordnance as it continued its transit towards Kochi, the Navy statement noted.