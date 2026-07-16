Navy to host multinational maritime exercise in Kochi from July 20

2 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 01:34 PM IST
The Indian Navy is set to host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, between July 20 and 23, which will bring together personnel from Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) partner nations for professional maritime security training, practical experience, and exchange of Best Practices.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said the four-day multinational training engagement will be conducted in partnership with the CMF under the aegis of Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), a key multinational training task force under the CMF.
In February, the Indian Navy assumed command of CTF 154, which is specifically oriented towards training and capacity building of member nations of CMF.
“Through its association with Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational maritime partnership comprising more than 40 nations, the Indian Navy continues to contribute to regional capacity building and collective maritime security,” it added.
According to the Navy, the training programme will combine classroom instruction, simulator-based training, and practical exposure. Sessions will cover areas including Maritime Law, Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing, Counter-Narcotics, Force Protection, Asymmetric Threats, and maritime Uncrewed Systems.
“The conduct of the engagement at Southern Naval Command, Kochi reinforces the Indian Navy’s growing contribution to multinational maritime training. It also highlights Southern Naval Command’s role as a leading training hub and strengthens the Navy’s standing as a preferred destination for professional sea training,” the Navy statement added.
Participants will also be trained in damage control and firefighting, maritime communications, survival at sea, boarding procedures, and hands-on training onboard an Indian Naval Ship, it added.
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The Navy added that Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 will showcase its modern training infrastructure, state-of-the-art simulators, advanced instructional methodologies, and professional expertise.