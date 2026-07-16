Navy to host multinational maritime exercise in Kochi from July 20

In February, the Indian Navy assumed command of CTF 154, which is specifically oriented towards training and capacity building of member nations of Combined Maritime Forces. (File photo)

The Indian Navy is set to host Operation Southern Readiness 26-2 at the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, between July 20 and 23, which will bring together personnel from Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) partner nations for professional maritime security training, practical experience, and exchange of Best Practices.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said the four-day multinational training engagement will be conducted in partnership with the CMF under the aegis of Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), a key multinational training task force under the CMF.

In February, the Indian Navy assumed command of CTF 154, which is specifically oriented towards training and capacity building of member nations of CMF.