Indian Navy on high alert, says any misadventure by anyone will be met with all force

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it is on high alert and has braced itself to defeat any seaborne threat with full force, reported PTI.

“Navy is on high alert…we are prepared to defeat, deter everyone of them (state-sponsored terrorists). Any misadventure by anyone will be met with all the force, ” PTI quoted Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Murlidhar Pawar as saying.

Pawar said coastal security measures have been stepped up and forces are keeping a tight vigil to thwart any misadventure by anyone.

The Army, as well as the Indian Air Force, were also put on high alert following Centre’s decision abrogating Article 370, which scrapped special status of the Valley, PTI reported.

The government abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. President Ram Nath Kovind had on Saturday given assent to the legislation on Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation and the new Union Territories will come into existence on October 31.