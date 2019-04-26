Toggle Menu
Indian Navy officer dies while trying to fight fire onboard INS Vikramaditya

The officer, Lt Cdr D S Chauhan, led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment of the ship. While the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered a loss of consciousness due to the smoke and fumes.

An Indian Navy officer was killed Thursday morning while trying to combat fire onboard INS Vikramaditya when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar in Karnataka. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship’s combat capability.

The officer, Lt Cdr D S Chauhan, led the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment of the ship. While the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered a loss of consciousness due to the smoke and fumes. He was immediately evacuated to the Naval hospital at Karwar, INHS Patanjali, for medical attention but he could not be saved.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to set up by the Indian Navy to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

