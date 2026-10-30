8 next-gen stealth warships for Navy as Centre clears Rs 40,000-crore plan

Amrita Nayak Dutta writes on defence and national security as part of the national bureau of The Ind... Read More
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved an over-Rs 40,000 crore project to build eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy, marking a significant addition to its surface combatant fleet. The project would give the Navy a new generation of compact, fast, multirole stealth warships capable of operating across the Indian Ocean Region.
The CCS, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is learnt to have approved the project earlier this week. The government expects to sign a contract soon with Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for their construction.
CCS approval is a key step in major, big-ticket defence acquisitions before the contract is finalised.
The deliveries of the corvettes are expected to begin by 2030. The new-generation warships will be high-speed and agile, with a speed of around 30 knots. The warships are designed around an indigenous design developed in-house by the Navy.
A corvette is a relatively small surface combatant, typically smaller than a frigate or destroyer. Modern corvettes, however, perform a range of roles aside from coastal patrolling; they can be equipped with sophisticated radars, electronic warfare suites, anti-ship missiles, air-defence systems and anti-submarine warfare equipment.
The NGC programme is intended to create a versatile combat platform that can perform a variety of roles, including anti-submarine warfare (ASW), maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, search-and-attack missions, coastal and littoral defence, aside from other deterrence and maritime security operations.
The warships will thus bolster the Navy’s anti-surface warfare, ASW and coastal warfare capabilities, provide better and persistent surveillance across the Indian Ocean Region, reduce burden on the larger frontline ships and complement the existing four Kamorta-class corvettes, which are primarily ASW-oriented.
The original Acceptance of Necessity for the project was granted by the Defence Acquisition Council in June 2022, at an approximate cost of Rs 36,000 crore.