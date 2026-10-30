8 next-gen stealth warships for Navy as Centre clears Rs 40,000-crore plan

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved an over-Rs 40,000 crore project to build eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy, marking a significant addition to its surface combatant fleet. The project would give the Navy a new generation of compact, fast, multirole stealth warships capable of operating across the Indian Ocean Region.

The CCS, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is learnt to have approved the project earlier this week. The government expects to sign a contract soon with Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for their construction.

CCS approval is a key step in major, big-ticket defence acquisitions before the contract is finalised.