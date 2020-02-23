Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Navy’s MiG 29k aircraft crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely

The pilot, however, managed to eject safely. The Navy's MiG 29k aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2020 12:58:13 pm
The aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place.

A MiG 29k aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Sunday morning, a spokesperson said. The pilot, however, managed to eject safely, it added.

The aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place. An inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash.

 

