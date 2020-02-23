Navy’s MiG 29k aircraft crashes near Goa, pilot ejects safely

The aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place. (Representational) The aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place. (Representational)

A MiG 29k aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Sunday morning, a spokesperson said. The pilot, however, managed to eject safely, it added.

The aircraft was on a routine mission when the incident took place. An inquiry has been ordered to probe the crash.

FLASH.

Today morning at around 1030h a Mig 29k aircraft on a routine training sortie crashed off Goa. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 23, 2020

