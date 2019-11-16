Toggle Menu
MiG-29K aircraft crashes in Goa, pilots eject to safety

Both the pilots have managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet.

The incident took place in Dabolim just a little ahead of the airport.

An Indian Navy MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission from INS Hansa on Saturday. The incident took place in Dabolim. Both the pilots have managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet.

The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely

The Ministry of Defence Spokesperson said the trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. “During a training mission, after take-off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely,” he added

The Ministry of Defence Spokesperson said the trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire.

The wreckage is currently at the plateau where Dabolim is situated –with the administration having started measures to clear the site.

More details awaited.

