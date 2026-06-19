Navy to get 12 sets of indigenous 1.25 MW gas turbine generators for Kolkata-class ships

3 min readNew DelhiJun 19, 2026 10:24 PM IST
The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Forge Limited for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW gas turbine generators at a cost of around Rs 425 crore for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class ships of the Indian Navy.
The marine gas turbine generators will have at least 60% indigenous content, and the contract will be executed over a period of five years.
The development is significant since the contract marks a major progress towards manufacturing indigenous marine gas turbine generators for Indian ships. So far, Indian warships have been fitted with marine gas turbine generators imported from Russia since the 1980s. Every warship has a combination of two to four marine gas turbine generators and marine diesel generators for power generation.
However, over the last three years, the Navy has been working to indigenise gas turbine parts and the compressor to reduce dependence on imports of spare parts for their maintenance and has been in talks with Indian firms. Work has been on to indigenise marine gas turbine generators by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Forge Limited.
In a statement issued Friday, the Defence Ministry said the procurement would enhance maritime self-reliance in critical strategic technologies and bolster the Indian Navy’s operational readiness through indigenous production and end-to-end life-cycle support.
“The contract marks a significant step towards establishing indigenous capability to manufacture marine gas turbine generators,” it noted, adding that the generator serves as a backbone of modern Naval combatants for power generation applications that power critical combat systems and advanced weapons and sensors.
Separately, in a statement, Pune-based Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) said the 1.25 MW gas turbine generators will replace the lower-capacity units currently in service on board. “Awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020), the contract marks BFL’s entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business — and will deliver the first indigenous GT-based power plant to operate aboard Indian Naval ships,” it added.
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The statement noted that BFL will establish a dedicated integration and test facility for gas turbine generators, adding that it will also participate in design and development programmes for larger power plants and propulsion gas turbines.
It added that these manufacturing capabilities will also serve the significant needs of the Indian armed forces in general with local production and ensure complete sovereignty on maintenance and overhaul operations of gas turbines and gas turbine generators.