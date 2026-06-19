Navy to get 12 sets of indigenous 1.25 MW gas turbine generators for Kolkata-class ships

Over the last three years, the Navy has been working to indigenise gas turbine parts and the compressor to reduce dependence on imports of spare parts for their maintenance. (PTI file photo)

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Bharat Forge Limited for the acquisition of 12 sets of 1.25 MW gas turbine generators at a cost of around Rs 425 crore for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class ships of the Indian Navy.

The marine gas turbine generators will have at least 60% indigenous content, and the contract will be executed over a period of five years.

The development is significant since the contract marks a major progress towards manufacturing indigenous marine gas turbine generators for Indian ships. So far, Indian warships have been fitted with marine gas turbine generators imported from Russia since the 1980s. Every warship has a combination of two to four marine gas turbine generators and marine diesel generators for power generation.