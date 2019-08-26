Intelligence inputs suggest JeM preparing for underwater attack, Navy on high alert: Admiral Karambir Singh

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh Monday said that the Indian Navy has received intelligence inputs of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists being trained for an underwater attack. He, however, said that the forces are all on high alert and have a complete track of things, assuring that no attack will take place.

Advertising

“We have intelligence that the underwater wing of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping complete track on this and we assure you, we are on high alert. We will not let anything happen in the country. We are fully alert. These guys are just being trained for an underwater attack,” Admiral Singh told reporters.

#WATCH: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, says,”we have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert.” pic.twitter.com/IYYCrn6qcE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

The Navy chief was in Pune to deliver a lecture on the topic ‘Indian Ocean – Changing Dynamic – Maritime Security Imperatives for India’ as part of the series held in the memory of late General BC Joshi, the 17th Chief of Army Staff of India.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa had said that the Indian Air Force is also “cautious and alert” to face any situation on the border.

“We have seen their deployment. Indian Air Force is always cautious. We are responsible for air defence and we are always alert,” Dhanoa told reporters on being asked about the situation at the Indo-Pak border. “Not only about any enemy fighter but we also keep an eye on civilian aircraft so that incidents like Purulia airdrop do not happen,” he added.

India and Pakistan have exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control (LoC) ever since the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370 and bifurcating the state into two union territories.