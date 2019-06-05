Indian Navy conducts ‘live mating’ of submarine rescue system DSRV

Toggle Menu
Providing details, the Navy said that the exercise was carried on June 2 in Visakhapatnam and involved the transfer of personnel from the bottomed INS Sindhudhvaj.  T

Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRV)

The Indian Navy Wednesday announced the successful “live mating” exercise of one of its new Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs) with a submarine. In a statement issued, Navy said that the exercise was carried out on June 2 in Visakhapatnam and involved the transfer of personnel from INS Sindhudhvaj. The INS Sindhudhvaj simulated a submarine in distress from which the DSRV was able to transfer stranded personnel successfully.

The live mating exercise is a historic achievement towards DSRV integration into the Indian Navy and would pave way for the Indian Navy to emerge as a Submarine Rescue Provider in the IOR.

The DSRV, which is equipped with sophisticated radar and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), is operated by a crew of three and can rescue 14 personnel from a disabled submarine at one time.

The exercise marked the culmination of the training phase on the East Coast. The vehicle was inducted into the Navy by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba in December. The Navy successfully concluded its maiden trials on October 15.

