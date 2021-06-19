Indian Navy and European Naval Force hold first joint exercise

The other countries participating in the exercise are: Italy, Spain and France. (Source: Twitter/@USNavy)

In a first, the Indian Navy is participating in a joint exercise with the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR). Stealth frigate INS Trikand, will participate in the two-day exercise in Gulf of Aden as it is already deployed in the region on anti-piracy operations.

The joint exercise will see “high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, cross deck helicopter operations, tactical manoeuvres, boarding operations, underway replenishment, Search & Rescue, Man Overboard drills, and other maritime security operations,” the Navy said in a statement.

Five warships from the four navies “will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills and their ability as an integrated force to promote, peace, security and stability in the maritime domain,” the statement mentioned.

At the same time, a virtual information sharing exercise is also being conducted between the Indian Navy Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) and Maritime Security Centre-Horn of Africa on Friday.

The Navy and EUNAVFOR “converge on multiple issues including counter piracy operations and protection of vessels deployed under the charter of World Food Programme (UN WFP),” the Navy mentioned, adding that it also has regular interactions with EUNAVFOR through Shared Awareness and De-confliction (SHADE) meetings held annually at Bahrain.

“This engagement showcases increased levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between” the forces and also “underscores the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive and a rules-based international order” the statement said.