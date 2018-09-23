Indian Navy aircraft traces injured commander Abhilash Tomy, rescue underway

The mast of Tomy’s ‘vessel was broken and was seen hanging on the side, an Indian Navy spokesperson said. The mast of Tomy’s ‘vessel was broken and was seen hanging on the side, an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Commander Abhilash Tomy has been traced by an Indian Navy Reconnaissance aircraft on Sunday, two days after he injured his back and his sailing vessel dismasted off Perth coast during a solo round-the-world yacht race.

Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat is enroute to rescue Tomy and the situation is being closely monitored from the Naval headquarters in New Delhi and joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Melbourne, the Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted on Sunday.

Early today morning, a P8i aircraft dispatched by the Navy from Port Luis Mauritius has established visual contact with Tomy’s ‘Thuriya’, an indigenously built sailing vessel. Thuriya’s mast was broken and was seen hanging on the side, the spokesperson added.

According to a SITREP received from JRCC Australia on Saturday, he has requested for a stretcher as he is not able to move on his own. He is in communication with the Race Control at France through messages which is relaying the message further to JRCC Australia.

Tomy is representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR). He was in the third position, out of the 18 international participants, and has sailed over 10,500 nautical miles in the last 84 days, since the commencement of the race on July 1, 2018.

Tomy, who became the first Indian to have circumnavigated the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the Golden Globe Race that involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe. The adventure event began in July this year from France.

