Over 52,000 Indian nationals brought back from Gulf to India in a week, says MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that of these, 32,107 passengers travelled on Indian carriers. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The Ministry of External Affairs late Saturday shared that more than 52,000 Indians have been safely brought back from the Gulf region to India between Macth 1 and 7.

Posting an update over X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that of these, 32,107 passengers travelled on Indian carriers.

He said that the Indian government has been continuously monitoring developments in West Asia and the Gulf region, with emphasis on the welfare of Indian nationals who are stranded there in transit or on short‑term visits.

“The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government, which remains engaged with the Governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance,” the MEA wrote.