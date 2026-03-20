Indian national killed in Saudi Arabia due to ‘recent events of March 18’, says embassy

MEA Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan said the embassy is in contact with the deceased's family and local authorities. (Express photo)

An Indian national was killed in Saudi Arabia due to the “recent events of March 18”, the Indian Embassy announced on Friday.

In a social media post, the Indian mission expressed its “deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national in Riyadh due to recent events on March 18th”.

The circumstances regarding the Indian national’s death are not clear.

The embassy said that it is in contact with the deceased’s family and local authorities. “We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” it added.

A day earlier, the Indian embassy said alerts were received by residents in Riyadh and some other regions on Wednesday. “The Indian community is advised to remain calm and composed,” it said.