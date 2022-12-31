scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Indian national dies in Singapore factory fire

The identity of the Indian national who was killed in the fire was not revealed

MOM said it has instructed the employer and occupier of Asia Technical Gas to stop all activities concerning the checking and maintenance of flammable gas cylinders. (File)

A 38-year-old Indian national has died in a fire at an industrial site in Singapore, becoming the 46th workplace fatality this year, the highest since 2016 in the city-state.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire that broke out at 21 Tuas Avenue 3 site on Friday morning was caused by the uncontrolled release of acetylene–a flammable gas–from cylinders on the premises, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Saturday.

The identity of the Indian national who was killed in the fire was not revealed.

A 43-year-old Chinese national also sustained burn injuries. He was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

MOM said it has instructed the employer and occupier of Asia Technical Gas to stop all activities concerning the checking and maintenance of flammable gas cylinders.

“When dealing with gas cylinders that contain flammable gases, measures must be put in place to prevent any accumulation of such gases as well as ensuring that the work environment is free from ignition sources,” The Straits Times newspaper reported citing the Ministry.

The year 2022 has recorded the highest number of deaths at workplaces since 2016 in which 66 people died.

Advertisement

The Ministry reminded employers that workers’ safety must be their top priority and those with major safety lapses will be held accountable.

They may face financial penalties, stop-work orders, foreign manpower restrictions and prosecution, it added.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 14:42 IST
Next Story

South Korean singer IU and actor Lee Jong Suk are dating, confirms agency

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close