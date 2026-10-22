Indian among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport

According to Saudi Arabia's General Authority ‌of Civil Aviation, some of those injured are in serious condition.

Written by: Divya A
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 01:27 PM IST
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An Indian national was among the two people killed, while two other Indians were among the eight injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday evening, the Indian Embassy said Thursday.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority ‌of Civil Aviation, some of those injured are in serious condition. The Authority said among the eight injured were a “citizen, two residents each of Indian, Yemeni, and Bangladeshi nationalities, one resident of Nepalese nationality.”

“Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Also Read | Indian national injured as Saudi Arabia intercepts drone targeting Aramco oilfield

“We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured,” it added.

On October 10, an Indian national from Hyderabad died after he was injured in the Houthi drone and missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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