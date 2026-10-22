Indian among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport

An Indian national was among the two people killed, while two other Indians were among the eight injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday evening, the Indian Embassy said Thursday.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority ‌of Civil Aviation, some of those injured are in serious condition. The Authority said among the eight injured were a “citizen, two residents each of Indian, Yemeni, and Bangladeshi nationalities, one resident of Nepalese nationality.”

“Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured,” the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.