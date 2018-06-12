Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Indian Muslims not falling prey to Islamist violence because of democracy: MJ Akbar

Indian Muslims not falling prey to Islamist violence because of democracy: MJ Akbar

"Today, the reason why Indian Muslims are not falling victim to the temptation of Islamist violence is because, and I hope I am not wrong in saying, that Indian Muslims are the only Muslims in the world who have enjoyed seven decades of sustained democracy," MJ Akbar said.

By: Express News Service | Published: June 12, 2018 6:47:14 am
MJ Akbar was delivering a keynote address at a seminar on ‘Tackling Insurgent Ideologies’ organised by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. 
Related News

Sustained democracy over the past seven decades is the reason behind Indian Muslims not falling to the “temptations” of Islamist violence, Union minister MJ Akbar said on Monday. The ideas of democracy, gender equality, gender empowerment and economic equity, are going to be the substantial answers to the ideology of terrorism, the Minister of State for External Affairs said.

“Today, the reason why Indian Muslims are not falling victim to the temptation of Islamist violence is because, and I hope I am not wrong in saying, that Indian Muslims are the only Muslims in the world who have enjoyed seven decades of sustained democracy,” Akbar said.

He was delivering a keynote address at a seminar on ‘Tackling Insurgent Ideologies’ organised by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now