Indian Mujahideen facilitator shot dead in Nepal

The role of Ansari, who was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants, first came to light following the 2008 Batla House encounters. (Representational Image) The role of Ansari, who was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants, first came to light following the 2008 Batla House encounters. (Representational Image)

Maulana Khurshid Ansari, a teacher in Nepal’s Sunsari district who was suspected of providing safe passage to Indian Mujahideen suspects, was shot dead by unknown assailants on Thursday.

Ansari was a member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party. Soon after he was killed, the Nepal government declared him a martyr and announced Rs 1 million compensation for his family.

A highly placed police source told The Indian Express that Ansari had allegedly helped four IM suspects, who were wanted in a series of bomb blasts at different places in India in 2008, secure Nepali citizenship and passports. “The Indian embassy in Kathmandu had approached Nepal police to keep a watch on Ansari’s activities,” the source said.

The role of Ansari, who was killed by two motorcycle-borne assailants, first came to light following the 2008 Batla House encounters. His name surfaced after the arrest of Mohammad Salman, one of the IM bombers involved in Delhi bombings.

Salman had identified Ansari as one of the facilitators who helped him travel to UAE via Nepal. Another arrested suspect, Ariz Khan, had also named him as one of the persons who helped IM operatives on the run following the crackdown in 2008.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App