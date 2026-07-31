Indian missions facilitated 1.4 lakh citizens’ return amid US-Iran war: Centre

The minister also said that 2,500 Indian nationals were assisted through Bahrain by facilitating Saudi transit visas to help them return to the country. (Express Photo/File)

West Asia Crisis 2026: The Centre on Friday said that Indian diplomatic missions facilitated return of around 1.4 lakh Indian citizens during the US-Iran war. The government highlighted the coordinated efforts of its embassies and consulates to ensure the safe return of affected nationals.

In a written statement in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Indian Embassies and Consulates helped Indian nationals return home by arranging transit visas, local accommodation, transportation and cross-border travel.

Sharing a country-wise breakup, the minister said 1,00,000 Indian nationals were assisted through Qatar, where travel was facilitated after the partial reopening of the country’s airspace.