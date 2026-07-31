Indian missions facilitated 1.4 lakh citizens’ return amid US-Iran war: Centre

3 min readUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 03:41 PM IST
West Asia Crisis 2026: The Centre on Friday said that Indian diplomatic missions facilitated return of around 1.4 lakh Indian citizens during the US-Iran war. The government highlighted the coordinated efforts of its embassies and consulates to ensure the safe return of affected nationals.
In a written statement in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that Indian Embassies and Consulates helped Indian nationals return home by arranging transit visas, local accommodation, transportation and cross-border travel.
Sharing a country-wise breakup, the minister said 1,00,000 Indian nationals were assisted through Qatar, where travel was facilitated after the partial reopening of the country’s airspace.
He further said that 30,000 Indian nationals were assisted through Kuwait, where Indian missions facilitated Saudi transit visas and non-scheduled flight operations to help them return to India.
From Iraq, 3,225 Indian nationals were assisted with cross-border movements, while 3,008 Indian nationals received similar assistance through Armenia. The minister also said that 2,500 Indian nationals were assisted through Bahrain by facilitating Saudi transit visas to help them return to the country.
Indian Nationals Facilitated to Return: West Asia Crisis 2026
1,40,605
Total Indian nationals assisted, across 9 countries
1,00,000
Highest: Qatar (partial airspace reopening)
Assistance by Country, Ranked
Bars scaled on a log axis (wide range: 105 to 1,00,000)
Qatar (facilitated travel on partial airspace opening) 1,00,000
Kuwait (Saudi transit visas, non-scheduled flights) 30,000
Iraq (cross-border movements) 3,225
Armenia (cross-border movements) 3,008
Bahrain (Saudi-transit visas) 2,500
Jordan (assistance within Jordan; cross-border from Iraq/Israel) 1,165
Lebanon (flight clearances for repatriation) 354
Israel (facilitated exit via Jordan) 248
Source: Lok Sabha
The minister further said that to ensure the safety, security and well-being of Indian nationals abroad, the government follows a structured, multi-layered mechanism to closely monitor emerging situations.
“Based on prevailing circumstances, Government issues advisories to caution Indian nationals and remain in contact with Indian Missions. Various communication mechanisms are put in place for Indian nationals to reach Indian Missions/Posts, including email, multilingual 24×7 emergency numbers, social media, toll-free helplines & WhatsApp numbers,” he said.
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Singh further said that Indian Missions stay in regular contact with Indian community groups to quickly share important updates. He added that during evacuation operations, 24×7 Control Rooms are set up both in India and abroad to provide information, assistance and support to stranded Indian nationals and their families, while helping coordinate the evacuation process.
New digital platform in final trials to streamline evacuation operations
He also added that the government is conducting final trials of a digital emergency response solution to support evacuation operations.
“The solution provides a platform for stranded Indian nationals to register with basic and real-time information, along with geo-tagging locations and seek assistance during crisis situations,” the MoS said.