scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Man missing in Turkey was to return month-end; no news yet, says brother

Vijay Kumar, the missing person, works for Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Limited and was sent to Turkey by the company for execution and commissioning of a dissolved acetylene gas plant for a gas supply company there, his elder brother, Arun Kumar, said.

Local residents walk in front of a destroyed building in Nurdagi, southeastern Turkey. (AP)

A 36-year-old plant engineer from Uttarakhand who is missing in Turkey in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck the country and Syria on Monday went there on a month-long office trip and is scheduled to return later this month, his family members based in Dehradun said on Thursday.

Vijay Kumar, the missing person, works for Bengaluru-based Oxyplants India Private Limited and was sent to Turkey by the company for execution and commissioning of a dissolved acetylene gas plant for a gas supply company there, his elder brother, Arun Kumar, said.

“He reached Turkey on January 23 and we last spoke with him on Sunday,” Arun, who also works for Oxyplants as a technical consultant, said.

“I am in touch with Indian embassy officials. I spoke with the Indian Embassy in Turkey on Thursday, too — they told me there is no update on my brother. We still do not know where he is, and whether he is safe,” Arun said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...

He told The Indian Express that embassy officials informed him that the rescue operation is facing difficulty because the site where Vijay was last seen is close to a petrol pump. “This is his first visit to Turkey. I am in touch with the officials concerned and talk to them every day, hoping for some good news. But there has been no update so far,” he said.

According to the family, the hotel in which Vijay was staying collapsed following the earthquake and efforts to contact him ever since have gone in vain, PTI reported. “His phone rings but no one responds,” Arun was quoted as saying by PTI.

Originally from Lansdowne tehsil of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, Vijay lives and works in Bengaluru. His wife lives in Dehradun with their six-year-old son, Arun said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, had said, “Apart from one Indian missing and 10 Indians who are safe but in tough conditions, we don’t have any other reports at this point of time.”

On the missing Indian national, Verma said, “He has not been traced for the last two days. We have been in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him.”

The toll in the catastrophic earthquake, and a series of aftershocks, that hit Turkey and Syria has crossed 19,000, news agency AP reported from Ankara on Thursday evening.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 22:23 IST
Next Story

Kerala HC lifts stay on trial in harassment case involving actor Unni Mukundan

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close