Indian military building integrated logistics structure for theatre commands

The Indian military is actively developing an integrated logistics structure to support its planned theatre commands as part of its effort to transform the service-specific logistics architecture into an integrated defence framework, The Indian Express has learnt.
Additionally, emerging AI and machine learning technologies are being incorporated for logistics optimisation, with predictive maintenance analytics already deployed in limited applications by the defence forces. Moreover, legacy financial architecture and procurement framework are also being revised to facilitate joint logistics.
The Department of Military Affairs is spearheading the move.
These points were outlined in a letter from Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar, a joint secretary in the department, to Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade. The response followed Gopchade’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking consideration of a unified defence logistics and fuel management framework modelled on the United States Defence Logistics Agency (DLA).
According to the letter, a triservices logistics management application (TLMA) is under development to provide real-time inter-service inventory visibility and to integrate service-specific enterprise resource planning software.
Additionally, work is underway to establish a National Defence Codification System (NDCS), analogous to Nato’s stock number system, while joint logistics nodes and subsequently joint ammunition depots, air stores supply parks, and material organisations are also being planned across India, it stated.
PM Gati Shakti Defence Portal
The department further stated that the PM Gati Shakti Defence Portal is also under development for alignment with the national logistics policy and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) for providing a defence-equivalent “joint logistics interface” across Services and theatre boundaries.
The armed forces have already constituted the joint operations logistics committee, joint services study groups, joint working groups, and inter-service maintenance working groups at various levels to integrate logistics processes and procedures among the services.
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The letter also noted that joint logistics integration, akin to the US DLA, is a strategic imperative and its realisation is a prime priority for the defence ministry.
The armed forces have been establishing joint logistics nodes as part of other efforts to promote integration. In September last year, the decision to establish three joint military stations was announced during the Combined Commanders Conference in Kolkata.
Centralised combat logistics support agency
In his letter, Gopchade referred to the functioning of the US DLA, which serves as a single, centralised combat logistics support agency for the entire US Department of Defence, stating that it manages fuel supply, military procurement, spare parts, logistics AI systems, defence standardisation, petroleum quality assurance, warehousing, technical support, and global supply-chain management under an integrated tri-service structure.
He highlighted that at present, logistics management in India is largely distributed across multiple service-specific structures such as the Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, naval logistics branches, air force maintenance systems, fuel depots, and various procurement and inventory mechanisms.
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“While commendable reforms such as Joint Logistics Nodes (JLNs) and integrated inventory systems have already been initiated, there appears substantial scope for further strengthening jointness through a more integrated logistics architecture,” the MP wrote.
Four reforms on the lines of DLA
Gopchade suggested four reforms on the lines of the DLA, including a unified defence fuel management system integrating Army, Navy, and Air Force fuel procurement, storage, transportation, and quality-control mechanisms, introduction of a secure military fuel card system integrated with IOCL, BPCL, HPCL, defence depots, RFID, GPS, and digital audit systems to improve transparency, reduce leakages, and simplify operational logistics.
The other reforms suggested include AI-enabled predictive logistics and maintenance for forecasting spare-part requirements, optimising convoy movements, reducing equipment downtime, and enhancing operational readiness in border and high-altitude regions and establishing an Integrated Petroleum Quality Assurance Network with centralised testing standards for military-grade fuels and lubricants to improve equipment reliability in extreme climatic conditions.
“These measures may also provide substantial support to the proposed Integrated Theatre Commands by ensuring seamless logistics support across all services during joint operations and national emergencies,” he stated.