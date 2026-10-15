Indian military building integrated logistics structure for theatre commands

A convoy of Indian army vehicles near Khuru Leh making its way towards Eastern Ladakh where India and China are locked in a face-off over along Line of Actual Control. (Express Archives)

The Indian military is actively developing an integrated logistics structure to support its planned theatre commands as part of its effort to transform the service-specific logistics architecture into an integrated defence framework, The Indian Express has learnt.

Additionally, emerging AI and machine learning technologies are being incorporated for logistics optimisation, with predictive maintenance analytics already deployed in limited applications by the defence forces. Moreover, legacy financial architecture and procurement framework are also being revised to facilitate joint logistics.

The Department of Military Affairs is spearheading the move.

These points were outlined in a letter from Rear Admiral Kunal Singh Rajkumar, a joint secretary in the department, to Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade. The response followed Gopchade’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking consideration of a unified defence logistics and fuel management framework modelled on the United States Defence Logistics Agency (DLA).