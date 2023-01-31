scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Indian military holds joint training exercise Trishakti Prahar in north Bengal

As part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across north Bengal.

The Integrated Fire Power Exercise showcased Indian Armed Forces capability in synergised application of Indian Air Force assets, Airborne Special Forces and the security forces in a networked environment. (File/representational image)

The Indian military Tuesday concluded exercise Trishakti Prahar — a joint training exercise — which began in North Bengal on January 21. As per defence sources, the aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the security forces, using latest weapons and equipment in a networked, integrated environment, involving the Army, the Indian Air Force and CAPFs.

As a part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across north Bengal.

“Efforts of all agencies, including the civil administration, civil defence organisations, police and CAPFs, were coordinated to ensure efficient movement and quick mobilisation,” a defence source said.

The exercise concluded Tuesday with an Integrated Fire Power Exercise at the Teesta Field Firing Ranges, which was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and CAPFs to orchestrate an integrated battle.

Defence sources said the exercise showcased joint application of various ground and aerial assets to include latest generation fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, medium and field artillery guns, infantry mortars and various new generation infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment.

The exercise also witnessed participation of newly-inducted weapons and equipment made in India as a part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the sources said.

The fire power exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen R P Kalita, Army Commander, Eastern Command. A display of the major weapons and equipment was also organised after the fire power demonstration.

Sources said the conduct of the exercise enabled rehearsal and coordination among various agencies for quick movement and employment of forces across north Bengal.

The Integrated Fire Power Exercise showcased Indian Armed Forces capability in synergised application of Indian Air Force assets, Airborne Special Forces and the security forces in a networked environment, they added.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 22:20 IST
