UP seafarer stranded on ship in Karachi for 7 months: India seeks consular access

More than seven months after an Indian merchant navy officer was stranded at the Karachi port in Pakistan on board MV Kever, the Indian government has said it is in touch with the shipping company and has reached out to Islamabad for consular access to the officer.

The Indian officer, along with five crew members, had boarded the cargo ship in February. After travelling through Iran and Oman, the vessel reached the Karachi port in April. Since then, they have been on board the ship.

The officer, Vineet Kishore Mishra, is a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for his release and return.