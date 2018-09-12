Indian man kills roommate for talking loudly on phone in Dubai

An Indian man is facing murder charges in a Dubai court for allegedly killing his roommate for talking loudly on his mobile phone.
According to Khaleej Times, the 37-year-old construction worker has been charged with murder and consuming alcohol without a licence at the Court of First Instance.
The Indian worker, who was drunk, fatally stabbed his roommate during a farewell party for the latter on March 30 in Al Qusais, a witness alleged. The victim, who has not been identified, was due to leave for his home country.
During the party, a brawl ensued between the accused and the victim over latter talking loudly on his mobile phone, the witness was quoted as saying. “The accused picked a knife from under a bed and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. He then pulled out the knife and fled,” he said.
A CCTV footage at the building showed the accused hiding the knife under his clothes while entering a restroom and walking out without it.
The cause of death, as shown in the forensic report, was severe bleeding because of a deep stab wound, the report said. The trial has been adjourned to October 7.
