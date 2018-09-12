Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Indian man kills roommate for talking loudly on phone in Dubai

Indian man kills roommate for talking loudly on phone in Dubai

The 37-year-old construction worker, who was drunk, had allegedly stabbed his roommate for talking loudly on phone. The cause of death, as shown in the forensic report, was severe bleeding because of a deep stab wound

By: PTI | Dubai | Published: September 12, 2018 2:00:49 pm
The Indian worker fatally stabbed his roommate during a farewell party for the latter in Al Qusais on March 30. (Representational photo)

An Indian man is facing murder charges in a Dubai court for allegedly killing his roommate for talking loudly on his mobile phone.

According to Khaleej Times, the 37-year-old construction worker has been charged with murder and consuming alcohol without a licence at the Court of First Instance.

The Indian worker, who was drunk, fatally stabbed his roommate during a farewell party for the latter on March 30 in Al Qusais, a witness alleged. The victim, who has not been identified, was due to leave for his home country.

During the party, a brawl ensued between the accused and the victim over latter talking loudly on his mobile phone, the witness was quoted as saying. “The accused picked a knife from under a bed and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. He then pulled out the knife and fled,” he said.

A CCTV footage at the building showed the accused hiding the knife under his clothes while entering a restroom and walking out without it.

The cause of death, as shown in the forensic report, was severe bleeding because of a deep stab wound, the report said. The trial has been adjourned to October 7.

