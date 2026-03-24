2 India-bound LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict, to hit shores soon

The vessels, carrying approximately 92,600 metric tonne of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), navigated the narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. (Photo: ANI)

Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The development comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to secure energy supplies despite escalating tensions in West Asia.

The vessels, carrying approximately 92,600 metric tone of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), navigated the narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. With 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, respectively, the ships completed the high-risk passage in close coordination and are now enroute to Indian ports, expected to arrive between March 26 and 28.

The development comes as part of a broader government-led effort to ensure safe passage for Indian vessels stranded in the region following heightened geopolitical tensions.