2 India-bound LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia conflict, to hit shores soon

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Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully transited the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The development comes amid India’s ongoing efforts to secure energy supplies despite escalating tensions in West Asia.
The vessels, carrying approximately 92,600 metric tone of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), navigated the narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. With 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard the Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, respectively, the ships completed the high-risk passage in close coordination and are now enroute to Indian ports, expected to arrive between March 26 and 28.
The development comes as part of a broader government-led effort to ensure safe passage for Indian vessels stranded in the region following heightened geopolitical tensions.
The successful transit follows the earlier safe arrival of LPG tankers MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, which together carried over 92,700 metric tone of fuel—roughly equivalent to a day’s cooking gas demand in India.
Amid concerns over potential supply disruptions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassured Parliament that India maintains robust crude reserves and supply chains, highlighting expanded strategic petroleum storage and increased refining capacity to mitigate global uncertainties.
Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, India is loading liquefied petroleum gas onto its empty vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf as the country grapples with a gas shortage triggered by the conflict in the Middle East, an official from the federal shipping ministry said on Tuesday.
Eight LPG carriers, 4 crude oil ships, and one liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker were among 24 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf as shipments were disrupted from the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
The Reuters report quoted Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the shipping ministry, who said one vessel had exited dry dock and would be fully loaded with LPG in three to four days. He said five tankers carrying 230,000 metric ton of LPG are in the Strait of Hormuz. “Finally, we will have six LPG-loaded carriers,” he said.
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