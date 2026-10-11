Indian killed in attack on Riyadh airport was there for Umrah with family

Part of airport's roof fell on Mohammed Yusuf Ali during attack carried out by the Houthis

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 11:12 PM IST
People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday. (AP Photo)People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday. (AP Photo)
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Mohammed Yusuf Ali, the Indian national who died in the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport, was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah and was at the airport waiting for transit, The Indian Express has learnt.

It is learnt that a part of the airport’s roof fell on him during the attack carried out by the Houthis.

Some members of his family are also learnt to be injured; one of his sons, Amaan, had a knee injury and has undergone surgery, while another son, Wasey, is undergoing treatment for a leg injury.

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His daughter, Maryam, and wife, Sameera, are safe, a relative told The Indian Express. His aunt, Atiya Sultana, is learnt to have suffered head injuries and is also undergoing treatment, though she is believed to be out of danger. The family lives in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Indian killed in Riyadh airport attack: As Houthis advance, what are Saudi Arabia’s options?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the embassy “will extend all possible assistance” to the family.

At least 10 Indians were injured in the attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport complex. A total of 12 people of different nationalities died in the attack, while over 300 were injured.

This is the deadliest attack on any Gulf country since the Iran War broke out this February, when Iran retaliated against the United States and Israeli attacks by targeting civilian, energy and US military infrastructure across Gulf nations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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