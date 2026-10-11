Indian killed in attack on Riyadh airport was there for Umrah with family

People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday. (AP Photo)

Mohammed Yusuf Ali, the Indian national who died in the attack on Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport, was part of a 13-member group that had gone for Umrah and was at the airport waiting for transit, The Indian Express has learnt.

It is learnt that a part of the airport’s roof fell on him during the attack carried out by the Houthis.

Some members of his family are also learnt to be injured; one of his sons, Amaan, had a knee injury and has undergone surgery, while another son, Wasey, is undergoing treatment for a leg injury.

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His daughter, Maryam, and wife, Sameera, are safe, a relative told The Indian Express. His aunt, Atiya Sultana, is learnt to have suffered head injuries and is also undergoing treatment, though she is believed to be out of danger. The family lives in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.