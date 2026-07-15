Indian, missing after attack on GFS Galaxy off Oman coast, is dead: Family

An Indian, who was reported missing on Sunday after an attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast, is dead, news agency Reuters reported. The deceased’s father-in-law shared the information with the media, confirming his death.

As many as 11 Indian nationals were on board the GFS ⁠Galaxy vessel when it came under attack by Iran. Of them, 10 were rescued while one remained missing.

Condemning the continued attacks on the ships sailing through the Gulf waters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said: “We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. We thank the Omani authorities for their support.”