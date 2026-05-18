Indian killed, 3 more injured as Ukraine drones hit Moscow

An Indian worker was killed and three others were injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region, the Indian embassy in Russia said Sunday.

This was one of Ukraine’s largest drone strikes on Russia which killed at least four persons, including three near Moscow, and wounded a dozen others, local authorities said.

While at least 22 Indians are estimated to have died since the start of the Russia-Ukraine began in February 2022, this is possibly the first Indian casualty in the Moscow region.

“One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital,” the Indian embassy said on X.