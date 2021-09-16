scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read

In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of an Indian in Kabul

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 6:41:47 pm
Indian kidnapped kabul, indians in afghanistan, afghanistan India, afghanistan taliban news, indian express newsMinistry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Video screengrab/File)

India on Thursday said it is in touch with all concerned following reports that an Indian national has been kidnapped from Kabul.

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.

“We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigations into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

When specifically asked whether Arendeh is an Indian national, Bagchi said, “I am given to understand that he is an Indian citizen but we are also checking that part.” Reports said that Arendeh’s family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Replying to another question, Bagchi said it is difficult to say about bringing back remaining Indians and some other Afghan nationals till flight services are resumed in the Kabul airport.

“Till operations at Kabul airport is not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people,” Bagchi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X