Indian and Japanese armies to begin joint exercise in Belagavi on Sunday

The Indian and Japanese armies will start their annual Dharma Guardian exercise in Karnataka over the weekend. The exercise, being conducted since 2018, will begin on Sunday and go on till March 10 at the Foreign Training Node in Belagavi.

The Indian Army said in a statement on Friday that the exercise with Japan is “significant in terms of security challenges faced by both nations in the backdrop of the current global situation”, and that the “scope of this exercise covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain”. While the statement did not mention China, both India and Japan have strained relations with that country, as it claims parts of their territories.

India and Japan are part of the four-member Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad), the other members being the United States and Australia. All the four nations participate in the naval wargaming exercise named Malabar.

The 15th battalion of India’s Maratha Light Infantry regiment and the 30th infantry regiment of the Japanese Ground Self Defence Forces will share experiences “to enhance interoperability in planning and execution of various operations”.

The 12-day joint exercise includes house intervention drills, raids on terrorist hideouts in semi-urban terrain, combat first aid and unarmed combat and close-quarter combat firing. Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute tactical drills for threat neutralisation.

“The joint field training exercises, joint combat discussions and joint demonstrations will culminate with a two-day validation exercise” on March 8 and March 9, and the joint exercise will lay special emphasis on enhancing skills to fight terrorism.

The statement said the military exercise would foster the relations between India and Japan by enhancing the cooperation between their armies.