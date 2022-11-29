Indian, Indonesian ulemas to discuss ways to counter radicalisation

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will address a group of ulemas (scholars of Islam and Islamic law) from various parts of the country at an event in the national capital on Tuesday.

He will be joined by his Indonesian counterpart Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin, who is also the country’s Deputy PM and Coordinating Minister for Legal, Political and Security Affairs.

The special dialogue between Indian and Indonesian Muslim scholars, which will be hosted by the India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC), has been convened to focus on countering radicalisation and extremism, said IICC president Sirajuddin Qureshi.

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar will also attend the event, besides Professor Akhtarul Wasey, Maulana Mahmood Madani and Syed Naseeruddin Chishti.