Indian Hotels, Ambuja plan Rs 2,700-crore hospitality expansion across West Bengal

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Ambuja Neotia Group have announced plans to invest Rs 2,700 crore in hospitality projects across West Bengal, with several new properties planned in North Bengal, including Siliguri, Ghum, Kalimpong and Lataguri.

The proposed expansion comes as hotel operators look beyond established destinations such as Darjeeling and Siliguri.

On November 1, the partnership unveiled an expanded Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa at Makaibari tea estate near Darjeeling. The property, which opened in 2020, has added 28 rooms and 15,000 sq ft of banqueting space at an investment of Rs 100 crore.

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IHCL Managing Director Puneet Chhatwal said tourism was gradually extending beyond traditional circuits, aided by improved highways, air connectivity and changing travel habits.