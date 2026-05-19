Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in Bangladesh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday morning. According to reports in the Bangladeshi media, the deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, 38, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.
Quoting police officials, bdnews24.com reported that the body was found in front of the bathroom door of a data entry room on the second floor of the old visa centre building. In addition to the main High Commission of India in Dhaka, India has four Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh — Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet.
According to The Daily Star, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasan Md Showkat Ali said embassy officials initially received no response from Dhar’s room, prompting them to alert the police.
The body was later sent to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy after an inquest report was prepared. Ali said the inquest found no apparent abnormalities, but the exact cause of death would be determined after the post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, CMP Deputy Commissioner (North Zone) Amirul Islam told The Daily Star that an unnatural death case would be filed in connection with the incident, and the body would be handed over to officials of the Assistant High Commission of India following the autopsy.
More details are awaited.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram