Indian official found dead at Chattogram mission in Bangladesh

Sources say High Commission of India in Bangladesh is in touch with the family of the protocol officer. (Express File Photo, enhanced with AI)

An official of the Indian High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, was found dead inside the mission premises on Tuesday morning. According to reports in the Bangladeshi media, the deceased has been identified as Naren Dhar, 38, who was serving as an Assistant Protocol Officer at the Indian mission.

Quoting police officials, bdnews24.com reported that the body was found in front of the bathroom door of a data entry room on the second floor of the old visa centre building. In addition to the main High Commission of India in Dhaka, India has four Assistant High Commissions in Bangladesh — Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet.