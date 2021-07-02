scorecardresearch
Drone spotted over High Commission in Islamabad, India lodges protest

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 2, 2021 3:06:09 pm
India pakistan drone, India high commission pakistan drone, drone attack kashmir, pakistan kashmir drone attack, india pakistan drone attack, drone attack india, indian express newsIt is learnt that the drone was spotted late last week. (Representational Image)

A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Pakistan last week, triggering a huge security scare in the mission, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

The Indian mission has already taken up the issue strongly with the Pakistani authorities.

It is learnt that the drone was spotted late last week.

There is no official comment on the incident yet.

Explained | Facing up to the drone challenge

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station on June 27.

According to security officials, it was the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.

